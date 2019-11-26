Bouyea takes a tumble, but Dons respond to remain unbeaten

After a sloppy first half, San Francisco pulls away from Hampton to move to 7-0

University of San Francisco guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) drives against Hampton’s Deondre Griffin (11) during the first half of the Dons’ game against the Pirates at War Memorial Gym in San Francisco on Nov. 26, 2019. (Ryan Gorcey / S.F. Examiner)

WAR MEMORIAL GYM — Jamaree Bouyea took about 30 seconds to get back to his feet.

As he slowly hoisted himself up after falling underneath 6-foot-6, 225-pound Hampton forward Ben Stanley, teammates surrounded him.

After seeing an early 11-point lead evaporate, the Dons rallied around their junior point guard and found the energy they needed in an unusual noon weekday tip two days before Thanksgiving. After a sloppy first half, San Francisco remained undefeated, getting four players in double figures in an 89-73 win.

The game against the Pirates was originally scheduled early in the day to allow time for the women’s volleyball team to have their Senior Night. When that changed to late last week, the Dons tried to invite local schools to have a field trip day to the game, only for most local schools to already be on Thanksgiving break.

So, with a sparse crowd and a cheer team that had cut class behind them, San Francisco looked largely out-of-sorts, with pervading confusion and a lack of motion on offense. Multiple times, Dons players looked for a cutting teammate who wasn’t there, and the defense that’s been their bedrock was unusually lax.

After San Francisco (7-0) shot out to an 11-0 lead on the strength of a pair of Charles Minlend threes, Hampton did to San Francisco what it had done to opponents all season — forced turnovers, gathered extra possessions and got to the free throw line.

The Dons turned the ball over 10 times in the first half, while the Pirates gathered five offensive rebounds and took advantage of 11 San Francisco fouls to shoot to shoot 7-of-8 at the line and cut the lead to two. San Francisco kept pace by shooting 52.9% from the field in the first half, with nine first-half 3-pointers, including three from Khalil Shabazz (who finished with 14 points), and a Bouyea hesitation drive in the waning moments of the first half extended the lead back to seven.

To start the second half, Bouyea fell under the basket defending Stanley, taking all of the forward’s weight on top of him as he lay prone on the ground. After Bouyea slowly got up from under Stanley, he and the Dons seemingly woke up.

Hampton (3-3) had 15-of-30 from the field in the first half, but after the Bouyea tumble, San Francisco finally started to get stops. The Dons went on a 9-2 run, capped by a Bouyea three and then a fast-break layup by Jordan Ratinho with 13:30 to go to take a 66-55 lead.

Jimbo Lull held serve down low, during the stretch, hitting a pair of free throws and a baby hook in the paint, part of his 16-point, nine-rebound night.

A hesitation scoop lay-up by Bouyea with 10:17 to go upped the lead to 72-60 after one of four straight Dons defensive stops, and after another Hampton miss, Minlend (who finished with 18) took a transition pass from Bouyea and turned it into a wide-open triple on the right side to up the lead to 75-60, San Francisco’s largest of the game.

The Pirates went 2:32 without scoring, and the Dons never led by fewer than 12 after that point. Bouyea finished with 16 points, seven boards and a team-high five assists.

Minlend, who went for 18 points on 6-of-14 shooting, finished things with authority, pulling up on the rim after a two-handed jam with 33 seconds to go, giving San Francisco its final 16-point lead.

San Francisco now faces a rough schedule ahead, with a Friday road trip to Hawaii before facing a Pac-12 back-to-back against Arizona State (Dec. 3) and Cal (Dec. 4), and then a trip to Stanford on Dec. 17.

