Oakland Athletics pitcher A.J. Puk (31) pre-game before playing against the New York Yankees at the Oakland Coliseum on August 21, 2019 in Oakland, California. Chris Victorio | Special for S.F. Examiner.

Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin went on the Jim Rome Show on Thursday morning to discuss the debut of the club’s No. 2 prospect, A.J. Puk, who faced three New York Yankees in the eighth inning.

Puk, the No. 6 pick in the 2016 draft, was given a standing ovation before his name was even announced. After entering, he retired one batter — on a tough catch by second baseman Jurickson Profar — and allowed one walk and one hit.