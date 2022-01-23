Beat L.A.? Niners will have the chance against Rams in NFC Championship Game

The Niners will try to beat the Rams for the third time this season in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game, which will be played in Los Angeles. (Photo courtesy of the San Francisco 49ers)

It’s official. The Niners will travel to Los Angeles next weekend to take on the Rams in the NFC Championship Game.

It will be the third matchup of the year for the two rivals, with San Francisco winning both regular season encounters. In fact, the Niners have beaten the Rams six straight times over the past three seasons. It’ll be tough to keep that streak alive, but the payoff would be huge.

The winner, of course, will play at the very same SoFi Stadium two weeks later in the Super Bowl.

Both the Niners and Rams squeaked into the NFC title game with last-second wins in the divisional round. San Francisco beat the Packers on a cold and snowy night in Green Bay, thanks to a late blocked punt and a last-second field goal from kicker Robbie Gould.

The Rams did everything possible to blow a huge lead they had built up against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers during their divisional bout in Tampa Bay. The Bucs clawed back from a 24-point deficit to tie the game with less than a minute to go. But the Rams kept their cool and managed to march down the field, powered by two long-distance connections between quarterback Matthew Stafford and receiver Cooper Kupp, to get themselves into position for their own game-winning field goal as time expired.

So, instead of going across country to play in Tampa Bay, the Niners will enjoy a short commute to Los Angeles, just a few months after the Giants played the Dodgers in the National League playoffs.

Can the upstart Niners punch their ticket to the Super Bowl? They’ll have to “Beat L.A.”

