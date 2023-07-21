Bay FC will not call San Francisco home during its inaugural season, but the door is still open for the region's newest women's professional sports team to eventually play in The City and elsewhere in the Bay Area.
The NWSL club, which is set to kick off for the first time next March, announced on Friday that it will primarily play at San Jose's PayPal Park in 2024. A Bay FC spokesperson confirmed to The Examiner that Bay FC's agreement with the South Bay stadium is for five years.
The team released a statement saying "it plans to play exhibition matches and hold some full-team workouts around the Bay Area and Northern California" next season.
The club spokesperson told The Examiner on Friday that Bay FC still wants to build its own stadium. Bay FC is "exploring all of our options to decide where our permanent home will be, and we are confident that PayPal Park is the perfect location" in 2024.
"We are bringing the best players in the world to play in front of the Bay and that requires a home venue with an elite experience for our players and an exciting atmosphere for our fans," Bay FC CEO Brady Stewart said in a statement. "As a premier soccer stadium, PayPal Park gives us an ideal environment to launch an organization centered around athlete development and next-level fan experiences."
PayPal Park, home of the San Jose Earthquakes in MLS, hosted the U.S. women's national soccer team in their send-off match ahead of this month's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. It marked the national team's fifth sellout since the stadium opened in 2015.
Aly Wagner, a San Jose native and one of four national team veterans with South Bay ties who co-founded Bay FC, pointed to PayPal Park's history hosting the national team in calling the stadium a "perfect" initial home for the club.
Wagner, and fellow co-founders Brandi Chastain, Danielle Slaton and Leslie Osborne all posed for pictures at PayPal Park when they announced their intentions to bring a professional women's soccer team to the Bay Area. All four starred collegiately at Santa Clara University, while Chastain played professionally for Bay Area teams in a pair of leagues that subsequently folded.
Bay FC has been active throughout the Bay Area since the club revealed its name and logo in June, but the latter evoked San Francisco especially: Both the red in its color scheme and the bridge-inspired "B" logo — for Bay FC — insignia make nods to the Golden Gate Bridge.
Chastain, Osborne, Slaton and Wagner are also photographed in front of the bridge on the club's website, and Bay FC held a formal launch event in the Presidio in June.
That same month, San Francisco Mayor London Breed floated the possibility of boosting downtown's economic fortunes by replacing the Westfield Mall site with a soccer stadium after Westfield announced it was relinquishing management of the mall. Breed alluded to the possible plan again at Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting.
"(That) wasn't just me throwing out an idea. Why can't we do it?" Breed told the board. "Why not? Sure, it's easy to say that something is hard. It's easy to say that something is complicated. But if we continue to put up roadblocks and say that, then it won't be possible."
Asked about the possibility of Bay FC playing at the Westfield site and conversations with the mayor's office, Stewart, the club CEO, told The Examiner earlier this month that "we are exploring every near-term and long-term option available."
The City's likeliest existing candidate to house Bay FC, meanwhile, is smaller than the club's chosen home for next season.
San Francisco's Kezar Stadium can seat up to 10,000 fans, about 8,000 fewer than PayPal Park, and it most recently hosted professional soccer matches in 2017. The San Francisco Deltas of the now-defunct NASL, a second-division soccer league, played at the venue en route to a championship and folding in the same year.
Although Bay FC's agreement with PayPal Park is for five years, the club said it will invest $3 million on building a 3,600-square-foot facility adjacent to the stadium. The building will have Bay FC's locker room and training rooms, as well as office areas while serving "as the team's central home for game-day operations." Bay FC said its investors have "committed to … building a state-of-the-art training venue in a to-be-announced location."
The Earthquakes, Bay FC's co-tenants, have played matches in MLS and other competitions away from PayPal Park, including at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto and Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.
Alongside its regular season, NWSL holds an adjacent in-season tournament known as the Challenge Cup. Asked whether these matches would be played outside of San Jose, the Bay FC spokesperson told The Examiner the club "can't share exact details at this time" and mentioned the training sessions and workouts set to be held elsewhere in the Bay Area.