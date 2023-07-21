NWSL Bay Area Expansion Soccer

At left, two-time World Cup soccer champion Brandi Chastain speaks during an induction ceremony for the National Soccer Hall of Fame in San Jose. At right, Aly Wagner talks during an interview in New York on May 30, 2018. The NWSL club Chastain and Wagner co-founded, Bay FC, will play at PayPal Park for five years beginning in 2024 while the team searches for a permanent Bay Area home.

 AP Photo/File

Bay FC will not call San Francisco home during its inaugural season, but the door is still open for the region's newest women's professional sports team to eventually play in The City and elsewhere in the Bay Area.

The NWSL club, which is set to kick off for the first time next March, announced on Friday that it will primarily play at San Jose's PayPal Park in 2024. A Bay FC spokesperson confirmed to The Examiner that Bay FC's agreement with the South Bay stadium is for five years.

