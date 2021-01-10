This week in Bay Area sports

The Golden State Warriors gather as a team before playing the Los Angeles Clippers at Chase Center on January 6, 2021 in S.F., California.(Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner).

A look at the upcoming major Bay Area sports events (schedules subject to change):

Today

Cal women vs. Oregon

1 p.m., Haas Pavilion, Pac-12 Network

The Golden Bears have lost six of their last eight meetings with the 11th-ranked Ducks.

Warriors vs. Raptors

5:30 p.m., Chase Center, NBCSBA

Toronto returns to the Bay Area for a rematch of the 2019 NBA Finals against Steph Curry.

Tuesday

Warriors vs. Pacers

7:30 p.m., Chase Center, NBCSBA, TNT

Indiana visits The City to conclude the Warriors’ seven-game homestand to begin the calendar year.

Wednesday

Cal men at Colorado

6 p.m., CU Events Center, Pac-12 Network

Senior guard Ryan Bentley and the Golden Bears take a midweek trip to Boulder, Colo.

Stanford men at Utah

8 p.m., Huntsman Center, ESPNU

The Cardinal have won only three of their previous 10 clashes with the Utes, but won their last matchup.

Thursday

USF men at Portland

5 p.m., Chiles Center, WCC Network

The Dons travel to face the Pilots in their second showdown in a week.

Sharks at Coyotes

6 p.m., Gila River Arena, TBA

Brent Burns and the Sharks open the season against Phoenix after finishing last in the division.

USF women vs. Portland

6 p.m., War Memorial Gym, No TV

The Dons have dropped four of the last five games to the Pilots after winning nine straight.

Friday

Stanford women at Utah

12:30 p.m., Huntsman Center, Pac-12 Network

The top-ranked Cardinal are 25-1 against the Utes, but that one loss came in Salt Lake City in 2019.

Cal women at Colorado

2:30 p.m., CU Events Center, Pac-12 Network

The Golden Bears have won five of the last seven matchups against the Buffaloes in Boulder.

Warriors at Suns

6 p.m., Phoenix Suns Arena, NBCSBA

Draymond Green and the Warriors open a three-game road trip against Devin Booker and Phoenix.

Saturday

USF men vs. BYU

TBA, War Memorial Gym, ESPN

Junior guard Khalil Shabazz and the Dons have won three of the last four games with the Cougars.

Stanford men at Colorado

Noon, CU Events Center, Pac-12 Network

The Cardinal have won two of the last three meetings after dropping nine straight in the series.

USF women vs. Gonzaga

Noon, War Memorial Gym, No TV

The Dons have lost eight straight in the series with the Bulldogs after winning two of three.

Sharks at Coyotes

1 p.m., Gila River Arena, TBA

The Sharks continue their season-opening eight-game road trip against Phoenix.

Cal men at Utah

8 p.m., Huntsman Center, ESPN2 or ESPNU

The Golden Bears have struggled on the road, while the Utes have thrived at home.

NBA

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/