Bay Area sports for week of June 13, 2021

San Francisco Giants pitcher Anthony DeSclafani sacrifices a bunt against the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park on April 11. (Chris Victorio/Special to The Examiner)

A look at the upcoming major Bay Area sports events (schedules subject to change):

Giants

Sunday: at Washington Nationals, 10:05 a.m., Nationals Park, NBCSBA

Monday: vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 6:45 p.m., Oracle Park, NBCSBA

Tuesday: vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 6:45 p.m., Oracle Park, NBCSBA

Wednesday: vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 6:45 p.m., Oracle Park, NBCSBA

Thursday: vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 12:45 p.m., Oracle Park, NBCSBA

Friday: vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 6:45 p.m., Oracle Park, NBCSBA

Saturday: vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 1:05 p.m., Oracle Park, NBCSBA

A’s

Sunday: vs. Kansas City Royals, 1:07 p.m., Coliseum, NBCSCA

Monday: vs. Los Angeles Angels, 6:40 p.m., Coliseum, NBCSCA

Tuesday: vs. Los Angeles Angels, 6:40 p.m., Coliseum, NBCSCA

Wednesday: vs. Los Angeles Angels, 12:37 p.m., Coliseum, NBCSCA

Thursday: No game

Friday: at New York Yankees, 4:05 p.m., Yankee Stadium, NBCSCA

Saturday: at New York Yankees, 10:05 a.m., Yankee Stadium, NBCSCA

Stanford baseball

Sunday: at Texas Tech (Super Regional Game 3, if necessary), noon, Griffin Park, ESPN2 or ESPNU

Monday: No game

Tuesday: No game

Wednesday: No game

Thursday: No game

Friday: No game

Saturday: NCAA College World Series (Omaha, Neb.), TBA, TD Ameritrade Park, TBA

Baseballcollege athleticsCollege SportsMLB

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/