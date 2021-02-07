Bay Area sports for the week starting Feb. 7, 2021

A look at the upcoming major Bay Area sports events (schedules subject to change):

Today

Stanford women vs. Utah

1 p.m., Maples Pavilion, Pac-12 Network

Hannah Jump and the No. 6 Cardinal go for their fourth straight win over the Utes, including an 82-54 win Jan. 15.

Cal men at Stanford

7 p.m., Maples Pavilion, FS1

The two Bay Area rivals square off for the second time in four days, this time down on The Farm.

Monday

Warriors at Spurs

5:30 p.m., AT&T Center, NBCSBA

Draymond Green and the Warriors open a two-game series against Patty Mills and San Antonio.

Tuesday

Warriors at Spurs

5:30 p.m., AT&T Center, NBCSBA

Kent Bazemore and the Warriors wrap up a four-game Texas road trip when they face San Antonio.

Sharks at Kings

7 p.m., Staples Center, NBCSCA

Tomas Hertl and the Sharks make the short drive from Anaheim to open a two-game series against Los Angeles.

Wednesday

USF men vs. Pepperdine

2 p.m., War Memorial Gym, NBCSBA

Dzmirty Ryuny and the Dons host the Waves in the second matchup between the teams in five days.

Thursday

Cal men vs. Utah

3 p.m., Haas Pavilion, Pac-12 Network

Senior Grant Anticevich and the Golden Bears go for a season sweep of the Utes after a 72-63 win Jan. 16.

Stanford men vs. Colorado

4 p.m., Maples Pavilion, ESPNU

Senior Oscar da Silva and the Cardinal will look to bounce back from a 77-64 loss to the Buffaloes on Jan. 16.

USF women at Gonzaga

5 p.m., McCarthey Athletic Center, No TV

Lucie Hoskova and the Dons have lost nine straight to the No. 19 Bulldogs, including a 76-52 decision Jan. 16.

Warriors vs. Magic

7 p.m., Chase Center, NBCSBA

Eric Paschall and the Warriors return home to take on Bay Area native Aaron Gordon and Orlando.

Sharks at Kings

7 p.m., Staples Center, NBCSCA

Brett Burns and the Sharks play their 12th straight game away from San Jose to open the season.

Friday

Cal women at Oregon

4 p.m., Knight Arena, Pac-12 Network

Freshman Ugonne Omiyah and the Golden Bears go for the upset after a 100-41 loss to the Ducks on Jan. 10.

Stanford women at Oregon State

8 p.m., Gill Coliseum, Pac-12 Network

Junior Maya Dodson and the Cardinal seek their seventh straight win in the series with the Beavers.

Saturday

Sharks vs. Golden Knights

1 p.m., SAP Center, NBCSCA

Logan Couture and the Sharks finally play their first true home game when they host Vegas.

USF women at Portland

2 p.m., Chiles Center, No TV

Ioanna Krimili and the Dons go after their second win in the last seven matchups with the Pilots.

USF men vs. Gonzaga

3 p.m., War Memorial Gym, ESPN2

Jamaree Bouyea and the Dons try to snap a 20-game losing streak in the series with the No. 1 Bulldogs.

Warriors vs. Nets

5:30 p.m., Chase Center, KGO (Ch. 7)

Kevin Durant plays his first game in San Francisco since leaving the Warriors for Brooklyn.

Cal men vs. Colorado

7 p.m., Haas Pavilion, ESPN2 or ESPNU

Junior Andre Kelly and the Golden Bears look to avenge an 80-69 road loss to the Buffaloes on Jan. 14.

Stanford men vs. Utah

7 p.m., Maples Pavilion, Pac-12 Network

Senior Daejon Davis and the Cardinal try to reverse their fortunes from a 79-65 loss to the Utes on Jan. 14.

