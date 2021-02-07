Bay Area sports for the week starting Feb. 7, 2021

A look at the upcoming major Bay Area sports events (schedules subject to change):
Today
Stanford women vs. Utah
1 p.m., Maples Pavilion, Pac-12 Network
Hannah Jump and the No. 6 Cardinal go for their fourth straight win over the Utes, including an 82-54 win Jan. 15.
Cal men at Stanford
7 p.m., Maples Pavilion, FS1
The two Bay Area rivals square off for the second time in four days, this time down on The Farm.
Monday
Warriors at Spurs
5:30 p.m., AT&T Center, NBCSBA
Draymond Green and the Warriors open a two-game series against Patty Mills and San Antonio.
Tuesday
Warriors at Spurs
5:30 p.m., AT&T Center, NBCSBA
Kent Bazemore and the Warriors wrap up a four-game Texas road trip when they face San Antonio.
Sharks at Kings
7 p.m., Staples Center, NBCSCA
Tomas Hertl and the Sharks make the short drive from Anaheim to open a two-game series against Los Angeles.
Wednesday
USF men vs. Pepperdine
2 p.m., War Memorial Gym, NBCSBA
Dzmirty Ryuny and the Dons host the Waves in the second matchup between the teams in five days.
Thursday
Cal men vs. Utah
3 p.m., Haas Pavilion, Pac-12 Network
Senior Grant Anticevich and the Golden Bears go for a season sweep of the Utes after a 72-63 win Jan. 16.
Stanford men vs. Colorado
4 p.m., Maples Pavilion, ESPNU
Senior Oscar da Silva and the Cardinal will look to bounce back from a 77-64 loss to the Buffaloes on Jan. 16.
USF women at Gonzaga
5 p.m., McCarthey Athletic Center, No TV
Lucie Hoskova and the Dons have lost nine straight to the No. 19 Bulldogs, including a 76-52 decision Jan. 16.
Warriors vs. Magic
7 p.m., Chase Center, NBCSBA
Eric Paschall and the Warriors return home to take on Bay Area native Aaron Gordon and Orlando.
Sharks at Kings
7 p.m., Staples Center, NBCSCA
Brett Burns and the Sharks play their 12th straight game away from San Jose to open the season.
Friday
Cal women at Oregon
4 p.m., Knight Arena, Pac-12 Network
Freshman Ugonne Omiyah and the Golden Bears go for the upset after a 100-41 loss to the Ducks on Jan. 10.
Stanford women at Oregon State
8 p.m., Gill Coliseum, Pac-12 Network
Junior Maya Dodson and the Cardinal seek their seventh straight win in the series with the Beavers.
Saturday
Sharks vs. Golden Knights
1 p.m., SAP Center, NBCSCA
Logan Couture and the Sharks finally play their first true home game when they host Vegas.
USF women at Portland
2 p.m., Chiles Center, No TV
Ioanna Krimili and the Dons go after their second win in the last seven matchups with the Pilots.
USF men vs. Gonzaga
3 p.m., War Memorial Gym, ESPN2
Jamaree Bouyea and the Dons try to snap a 20-game losing streak in the series with the No. 1 Bulldogs.
Warriors vs. Nets
5:30 p.m., Chase Center, KGO (Ch. 7)
Kevin Durant plays his first game in San Francisco since leaving the Warriors for Brooklyn.
Cal men vs. Colorado
7 p.m., Haas Pavilion, ESPN2 or ESPNU
Junior Andre Kelly and the Golden Bears look to avenge an 80-69 road loss to the Buffaloes on Jan. 14.
Stanford men vs. Utah
7 p.m., Maples Pavilion, Pac-12 Network
Senior Daejon Davis and the Cardinal try to reverse their fortunes from a 79-65 loss to the Utes on Jan. 14.
Bay Area News
