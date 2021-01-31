Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry celebrates after hitting a 3-point basket against the Minnesota Timberberwolves at Chase Center on Jan. 25. <ins>(Chris Victorio/Special to S.F. Examiner)</ins>

Bay Area sports for the week of Jan. 31, 2021

A look at the upcoming major Bay Area sports events (schedules subject to change):

Today

Stanford women at Washington

1 p.m., Alaska Airlines Arena, Pac-12 Network

Sophomore guard Haley Jones had 29 points and 13 rebounds in the Cardinal’s 83-50 win Dec. 6.

Monday

Sharks vs. Golden Knights

6 p.m., Gila River Arena, NBCSCA and NHL Network

Patrick Marleau and the Sharks play the first of back-to-back home games in Glendale, Ariz.

Tuesday

Stanford men vs. USC

6 p.m., Maples Pavilion, FS1

Ziaire Williams of the Cardinal and Evan Mobley of the Trojans are two of the best freshmen in the country.

Warriors vs. Celtics

7 p.m., Chase Center, TNT

Former Cal star Jaylen Brown returns to the Bay Area as Boston makes its lone trip to The City.

Wednesday

Sharks vs. Golden Knights

7:30 p.m., Gila River Arena, NBC Sports Network

Logan Couture and the Sharks take on free-agent pickup Max Pacioretty and Vegas in Arizona.

Thursday

Warriors at Mavericks

4:30 p.m., American Airlines Center, NBCSBA and TNT

Superstar Steph Curry and the Warriors kick off a four-game road trip against Luka Doncic and Dallas.

Stanford men at Cal

6 p.m., Haas Pavilion, TBA

Senior guard Daejon Davis and the Cardinal travel to face the Bay Area rival Golden Bears.

USF women vs. St. Mary’s

6 p.m., War Memorial Gym, No TV

The Dons are only 6-25 in the all-time series, but have won the last two meetings, including 73-56 on Jan. 9.

Friday

Cal women vs. Utah

6 p.m., Haas Pavilion, TBA

The Golden Bears are scheduled to play after having five straight games postponed due to COVID-19.

Sharks at Ducks

7 p.m., Honda Center, NBCSCA

Offseason acquisition Ryan Donato and the Sharks begin a four-game SoCal road trip against Anaheim.

Stanford women vs. Colorado

7 p.m., Maples Pavilion, Pac-12 Network

Senior Kiana Williams and the Cardinal seek to avenge a 77-72 overtime loss to the Buffaloes on Jan. 17.

Saturday

Warriors at Mavericks

5:30 p.m., American Airlines Center, KGO (Ch. 7)

Draymond Green and the Warriors finish a two-game series against Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dallas.

USF women vs. Pacific

6 p.m., War Memorial Gym, No TV

Senior Lucie Hoskova had 22 points and eight rebounds in the Dons’ 83-63 loss to the Tigers on Jan. 7.

Sharks at Ducks

7 p.m., Honda Center, NBCSCA

Timo Meier and the Sharks face Ryan Getzlaf and Anaheim on back-to-back nights.

basketballcollege athleticssports

