Bay Area sports for the week of Jan. 31, 2021

A look at the upcoming major Bay Area sports events (schedules subject to change):
Today
Stanford women at Washington
1 p.m., Alaska Airlines Arena, Pac-12 Network
Sophomore guard Haley Jones had 29 points and 13 rebounds in the Cardinal’s 83-50 win Dec. 6.
Monday
Sharks vs. Golden Knights
6 p.m., Gila River Arena, NBCSCA and NHL Network
Patrick Marleau and the Sharks play the first of back-to-back home games in Glendale, Ariz.
Tuesday
Stanford men vs. USC
6 p.m., Maples Pavilion, FS1
Ziaire Williams of the Cardinal and Evan Mobley of the Trojans are two of the best freshmen in the country.
Warriors vs. Celtics
7 p.m., Chase Center, TNT
Former Cal star Jaylen Brown returns to the Bay Area as Boston makes its lone trip to The City.
Wednesday
Sharks vs. Golden Knights
7:30 p.m., Gila River Arena, NBC Sports Network
Logan Couture and the Sharks take on free-agent pickup Max Pacioretty and Vegas in Arizona.
Thursday
Warriors at Mavericks
4:30 p.m., American Airlines Center, NBCSBA and TNT
Superstar Steph Curry and the Warriors kick off a four-game road trip against Luka Doncic and Dallas.
Stanford men at Cal
6 p.m., Haas Pavilion, TBA
Senior guard Daejon Davis and the Cardinal travel to face the Bay Area rival Golden Bears.
USF women vs. St. Mary’s
6 p.m., War Memorial Gym, No TV
The Dons are only 6-25 in the all-time series, but have won the last two meetings, including 73-56 on Jan. 9.
Friday
Cal women vs. Utah
6 p.m., Haas Pavilion, TBA
The Golden Bears are scheduled to play after having five straight games postponed due to COVID-19.
Sharks at Ducks
7 p.m., Honda Center, NBCSCA
Offseason acquisition Ryan Donato and the Sharks begin a four-game SoCal road trip against Anaheim.
Stanford women vs. Colorado
7 p.m., Maples Pavilion, Pac-12 Network
Senior Kiana Williams and the Cardinal seek to avenge a 77-72 overtime loss to the Buffaloes on Jan. 17.
Saturday
Warriors at Mavericks
5:30 p.m., American Airlines Center, KGO (Ch. 7)
Draymond Green and the Warriors finish a two-game series against Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dallas.
USF women vs. Pacific
6 p.m., War Memorial Gym, No TV
Senior Lucie Hoskova had 22 points and eight rebounds in the Dons’ 83-63 loss to the Tigers on Jan. 7.
Sharks at Ducks
7 p.m., Honda Center, NBCSCA
Timo Meier and the Sharks face Ryan Getzlaf and Anaheim on back-to-back nights.
