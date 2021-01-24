Bay Area sports for the week of Jan. 24, 2021

Golden State Warriors forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) drives to the basket in the 4th quarter against the New York Knicks at Chase Center on January 21, 2021 in S.F.

A look at the upcoming major Bay Area sports events (schedules subject to change):

Today

Sharks at Wild

5 p.m., Xcel Engery Center, NBCSCA

The Sharks complete a two-game road series against three-time All-Star Ryan Suter and Minnesota.

Monday

USF women vs. Pepperdine

2 p.m., War Memorial Gym, WCC Network

The Dons and Waves make up a game that was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

Warriors vs. Timberwolves

7 p.m., Chase Center, NBCSBA and NBA TV

James Wiseman and the Warriors host Anthony Edwards and Minnesota in a battle of the top two draft picks.

Tuesday

Sharks at Avalanche

6 p.m., Ball Arena, NBCSCA

Kevin Labanc and the Sharks continue their season-opening road trip by taking on Colorado.

Wednesday

Stanford women at Washington State

6:30 p.m., Beasley Coliseum, Pac-12 Network

The No. 5 Cardinal and Cougars play the first of back-to-back games due to a prior COVID-19 issue.

Warriors vs. Timberwolves

7 p.m., Chase Center, NBCSBA and ESPN

Eric Paschall and the Warriors wrap up their two-game home series against Minnesota.

Thursday

Warriors at Suns

7 p.m., Suns Arena, NBCSBA

The Warriors, playing on back-to-back nights, make a quick trip to the desert to take on Phoenix.

USF women at Loyola Marymount

7 p.m., Gersten Pavilion, No TV

The Dons have won five of the last seek meetings with the Lions, including a 72-55 victory on Jan. 4.

Cal men at Arizona State

8 p.m., Desert Financial Arena, FS1

Senior guard Ryan Bentley and the Golden Bears seek to snap a six-game losing streak to the Sun Devils.

Stanford men at Arizona

8 p.m., McKale Center, ESPN2 or ESPNU

The Cardinal snapped a 20-game losing skid to the Wildcats with a 78-75 victory on Dec. 19.

Sharks at Avalanche

6 p.m., Ball Arena, NBCSCA

Marc-Edouard Vlasic and the Sharks face Colorado to complete their two-game series.

Friday

Stanford women at Washington State

Noon, Beasley Coliseum, WSU Live Stream

The Cardinal entered the season having never lost to the Cougars in 67 games dating to 1983.

Saturday

USF women at Pepperdine

Noon, Firestone Fieldhouse, WCC Network

The Dons entered the week having lost five consecutive games in the series to the Waves.

Cal men at Arizona

2 p.m., McKale Center, Pac-12 Network

The Golden Bears conclude their trip to the desert looking to end an eight-game losing skid in the series.

USF men at BYU

3:30 p.m., Marriott Center, CBS Sports Net

Senior Taavi Jurkatamm and the Dons seek to avenge a 72-63 loss to the Cougars on Jan. 16.

Warriors vs. Pistons

7 p.m., Chase Center, NBCSBA

Former CCSF star Delon Wright returns to The City with Detroit to face the Warriors.

Stanford men at Arizona State

7 p.m., Desert Financial Arena, ESPN2 or ESPNU

Junior Jaiden Delaire and the Cardinal seek their first win in the last three matchups in the series.

