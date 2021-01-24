Bay Area sports for the week of Jan. 24, 2021

A look at the upcoming major Bay Area sports events (schedules subject to change):
Today
Sharks at Wild
5 p.m., Xcel Engery Center, NBCSCA
The Sharks complete a two-game road series against three-time All-Star Ryan Suter and Minnesota.
Monday
USF women vs. Pepperdine
2 p.m., War Memorial Gym, WCC Network
The Dons and Waves make up a game that was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
Warriors vs. Timberwolves
7 p.m., Chase Center, NBCSBA and NBA TV
James Wiseman and the Warriors host Anthony Edwards and Minnesota in a battle of the top two draft picks.
Tuesday
Sharks at Avalanche
6 p.m., Ball Arena, NBCSCA
Kevin Labanc and the Sharks continue their season-opening road trip by taking on Colorado.
Wednesday
Stanford women at Washington State
6:30 p.m., Beasley Coliseum, Pac-12 Network
The No. 5 Cardinal and Cougars play the first of back-to-back games due to a prior COVID-19 issue.
Warriors vs. Timberwolves
7 p.m., Chase Center, NBCSBA and ESPN
Eric Paschall and the Warriors wrap up their two-game home series against Minnesota.
Thursday
Warriors at Suns
7 p.m., Suns Arena, NBCSBA
The Warriors, playing on back-to-back nights, make a quick trip to the desert to take on Phoenix.
USF women at Loyola Marymount
7 p.m., Gersten Pavilion, No TV
The Dons have won five of the last seek meetings with the Lions, including a 72-55 victory on Jan. 4.
Cal men at Arizona State
8 p.m., Desert Financial Arena, FS1
Senior guard Ryan Bentley and the Golden Bears seek to snap a six-game losing streak to the Sun Devils.
Stanford men at Arizona
8 p.m., McKale Center, ESPN2 or ESPNU
The Cardinal snapped a 20-game losing skid to the Wildcats with a 78-75 victory on Dec. 19.
Sharks at Avalanche
6 p.m., Ball Arena, NBCSCA
Marc-Edouard Vlasic and the Sharks face Colorado to complete their two-game series.
Friday
Stanford women at Washington State
Noon, Beasley Coliseum, WSU Live Stream
The Cardinal entered the season having never lost to the Cougars in 67 games dating to 1983.
Saturday
USF women at Pepperdine
Noon, Firestone Fieldhouse, WCC Network
The Dons entered the week having lost five consecutive games in the series to the Waves.
Cal men at Arizona
2 p.m., McKale Center, Pac-12 Network
The Golden Bears conclude their trip to the desert looking to end an eight-game losing skid in the series.
USF men at BYU
3:30 p.m., Marriott Center, CBS Sports Net
Senior Taavi Jurkatamm and the Dons seek to avenge a 72-63 loss to the Cougars on Jan. 16.
Warriors vs. Pistons
7 p.m., Chase Center, NBCSBA
Former CCSF star Delon Wright returns to The City with Detroit to face the Warriors.
Stanford men at Arizona State
7 p.m., Desert Financial Arena, ESPN2 or ESPNU
Junior Jaiden Delaire and the Cardinal seek their first win in the last three matchups in the series.
