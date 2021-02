Bay Area sports for the week of Feb. 21, 2021

Mychal Mulder of the Warriors, center, is pictured at Chase Center on Feb. 17 against the Heat. (Chris Victorio/Special to S.F. Examiner)

A look at the upcoming major Bay Area sports events (schedules subject to change):

Warriors

Tuesday: at New York Knicks, 4:30 p.m., Madison Square Garden, NBCSBA

Wednesday: at Indiana Pacers, 4:30 p.m., Bankers Life Fieldhouse, NBCSBA and ESPN

Friday: vs. Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m., Chase Center, NBCSBA

Sharks

Monday: vs. Minnesota Wild, 7:30 p.m., SAP Center, NBCSCA

Thursday: vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 7:30 p.m., SAP Center, NBCSCA

Saturday: vs. St. Louis Blues, 7:30 p.m., SAP Center, NBCSCA

Cal men’s basketball

Thursday: vs. Oregon State, 7 p.m., Haas Pavilion, Pac-12 Network

Saturday: vs. Oregon, 7 p.m., Haas Pavilion, FS1

Stanford men’s basketball

Thursday: vs. Oregon, 6 p.m., Maples Pavilion, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU

Saturday: vs. Oregon State, 4 p.m., Maples Pavilion, Pac-12 Network

USF men’s basketball

Thursday: at BYU, 6 p.m., Marriott Center, CBSSN

Saturday: at Pacific, 6 p.m., Spanos Center, NBCSBA

Cal women’s basketball

Sunday: vs. Arizona State, 1 p.m., Haas Pavilion, Cal livestream

Stanford women’s basketball

Monday: vs. Arizona, 6 p.m., Maples Pavilion, ESPN2

USF women’s basketball

Thursday: vs. San Diego, 6 p.m., War Memorial Gym, no TV

Saturday: vs. BYU, noon, War Memorial Gym, no TV

Cal baseball

Today: at Pacific, 2 p.m., Klein Family Field, no TV

Monday: at Pacific, 5 p.m., Klein Family Field, no TV

Thursday: vs. USF, 5 p.m., Evans Diamond, no TV

Friday: vs. USF, 5 p.m., Evans Diamond, no TV

Saturday: at USF, 2 p.m., Benedetti Diamond, no TV

Stanford baseball

Today: at Santa Clara, noon, Schott Stadium, no TV

USF baseball

Sunday: at UCLA, 1 p.m., Jackie Robinson Stadium, UCLA livestream

Thursday: at Cal, 5 p.m., Evans Diamond, no TV

Friday: at Cal, 5 p.m., Evans Diamond, no TV

Saturday: vs. Cal, 2 p.m., Benedetti Diamond, no TV

Cal softball

Sunday: vs. St. Mary’s (doubleheader), 2:30 p.m., Levine-Fricke Field, no TV

Friday: vs. Cal Baptist (Stanford Invitational), 3 p.m., Smith Family Field, no TV; at Stanford (Stanford Invitational), 6 p.m., Smith Family Field, no TV

Saturday: vs. Cal Baptist (Stanford Invitational), 11:30 a.m., Smith Family Field, no TV; at Stanford (Stanford Invitational), 5:30 p.m., Smith Family Field, no TV

Stanford softball

Sunday: vs. Santa Clara, 1 p.m., Smith Family Field, no TV

Tuesday: at Santa Clara, 4 p.m., Santa Clara Softball Stadium, no TV

Friday: vs. Cal (Stanford Invitational), 6 p.m., Smith Family Field, no TV

Saturday: vs. Cal Baptist (Stanford Invitational), 2:30 p.m., Smith Family Field; vs. Cal (Stanford Invitational), 5:30 p.m., Smith Family Field, no TV

