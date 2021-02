Bay Area sports for the week for Feb. 28, 2021

Logan Couture #39 of the San Jose Sharks celebrates his goal with Patrick Marleau #12 and Nikolai Knyzhov #71 during the first period against the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center on February 9, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images/TNS)

A look at the upcoming major Bay Area sports events (schedules subject to change):

Giants

Sunday: vs. Los Angeles Angels, 12:05 p.m., Scottsdale Stadium, Giants livestream

Monday: at Texas Rangers, 12:05 p.m., Surprise Stadium, no TV

Tuesday: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 6:05 p.m., Scottsdale Stadium, Giants livestream

Thursday: vs. Chicago White Sox, 12:05 p.m., Scottsdale Stadium, Giants livestream

Friday: at San Diego Padres, 5:40 p.m., Peoria Sports Complex, no TV

Saturday: vs. Kansas City Royals, 12:05 p.m., Scottsdale Stadium, Giants livestream

A’s

Sunday: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 12:05 p.m., Hohokam Stadium, no TV

Monday: vs. Cincinnati Reds, 12:05 p.m., Hohokam Stadium, no TV

Tuesday: at Milwaukee Brewers, 12:10 p.m., American Family Fields, no TV

Wednesday: at Colorado Rockies, 12:10 p.m., Salt River Fields, no TV

Friday: vs. Los Angeles Angels, 12:05 p.m., Hohokam Stadium, no TV

Saturday: at Seatte Mariners, 12:10 p.m., Peoria Sports Complex, no TV

Warriors

Sunday: at Los Angeles Lakers, 5 p.m., Staples Center, NBCSBA and ESPN

Wednesday: at Portland Trail Blazers, 7 p.m., Moda Center, NBCSBA and ESPN

Thursday: at Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m., Suns Arena, NBCSBA

Sharks

Monday: vs. Colorado Avalanche, 7:30 p.m., SAP Center, NBCSCA

Wednesday: vs. Colorado Avalanche, 7:30 p.m., SAP Center, NBCSCA

Friday: vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 7:30 p.m., SAP Center, NBCSCA

Saturday: vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 7:30 p.m., SAP Center, NBCSCA

Cal men’s basketball

No games scheduled

Stanford men’s basketball

Wednesday: at USC, 7:30 p.m., Galen Center, FS1

USF men’s basketball

Thursday: WCC Tournament (at Las Vegas), TBA, WCC Network

Friday: WCC Tournament (at Las Vegas), TBA, WCC Network

Saturday: WCC Tournament (at Las Vegas), TBA, WCC Network

Cal women’s basketball

Today: at Stanford, 1 p.m., Maples Pavilion, Pac-12 Network

Wednesday: Pac-12 Conference Tournament (at Las Vegas), TBA, Pac-12 Network

Thursday: Pac-12 Conference Tournament (at Las Vegas), TBA, Pac-12 Network

Friday: Pac-12 Conference Tournament (at Las Vegas), TBA, Pac-12 Network

Stanford women’s basketball

Today: vs. Cal, 1 p.m., Maples Pavilion, Pac-12 Network

Wednesday: Pac-12 Conference Tournament (at Las Vegas), TBA, Pac-12 Network

Thursday: Pac-12 Conference Tournament (at Las Vegas), TBA, Pac-12 Network

Friday: Pac-12 Conference Tournament (at Las Vegas), TBA, Pac-12 Network

USF women’s basketball

Thursday: WCC Tournament at Las Vegas, TBA, WCC Network

Friday: WCC Tournament at Las Vegas, TBA, WCC Network

Saturday: WCC Tournament at Las Vegas, TBA, WCC Network

Cal baseball

Sunday: at USF, 1 p.m., Benedetti Diamond, WCC Network

Thursday: vs. St. Mary’s, 5 p.m., Evans Diamond, no TV

Friday: vs. St. Mary’s, 5 p.m., Evans Diamond, no TV

Saturday: vs. St. Mary’s, 2 p.m., Evans Diamond, no TV

Stanford baseball

Sunday: at Santa Clara, noon, Schott Stadium, no TV

Thursday: vs. USF, 2:05 p.m., Sunken Diamond, Stanford livestream

Friday: vs. USF, 2:05 p.m., Sunken Diamond, Stanford livestream

Saturday: at USF, 2 p.m., Benedetti Diamond, WCC Network

USF baseball

Sunday: vs. Cal, 1 p.m., Benedetti Diamond, WCC Network

Tuesday: vs. Fresno State, 2 p.m., Benedetti Diamond, WCC Network

Thursday: at Stanford, 2:05 p.m., Sunken Diamond, Stanford livestream

Friday: at Stanford, 2:05 p.m., Sunken Diamond, Stanford livestream

Saturday: vs. Stanford, 2 p.m., Benedetti Diamond, WCC Network

Cal softball

Sunday: at Santa Clara, 4 p.m., Santa Clara Softball Stadium, no TV

Thursday: vs. BYU (DeMarini Invitational at Stanford), 3:30 p.m., Klein Family Field, no TV

Friday: vs. UC Santa Barbara (DeMarini Invitational at Stanford), 10:30 a.m., Klein Family Field, no TV

Saturday: vs. UC Santa Barbara (DeMarini Invitational at Stanford), 10 a.m., Klein Family Field, no TV

Stanford softball

Sunday: vs. Cal Baptist (Stanford Invitational), 11 a.m., Klein Family Field, Stanford livestream

Friday: vs. Nevada (DeMarini Invitational), 3 p.m., Klein Family Field, Stanford livestream; vs. BYU (DeMarini Invitational), 5:30 p.m., Klein Family Field, Stanford livestream

Saturday: vs. UC Santa Barbara (DeMarini Invitational), 3 p.m., Klein Family Field, Stanford livestream; vs. Nevada (DeMarini Invitational), 5:30 p.m., Klein Family Field, Stanford livestream

