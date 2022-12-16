Brandi Chastain National Soccer Hall of Fame induction

A group led by U.S. soccer legend Brandi Chastain is seemingly among the finalists for the next round of expansion in NWSL, the country's professional women's soccer league. 

 AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

A bid to bring a National Women's Soccer League team to the Bay Area is among three finalists for the league's next round of expansion, as the bidders seemingly confirmed themselves on Friday. 

Sportico first reported  that NWSL's 14th team will be chosen among bids from Boston, Tampa, Fla. and the Bay Area. NWSL currently has 12 teams, and a club owned by MLS side Real Salt Lake is reportedly expected to be the league's 13th. The two new teams are expected to begin playing in 2024, less than a year after the next women's World Cup.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite