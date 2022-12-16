Sportico reported that NWSL to the Bay, which counts former professional soccer players Danielle Slaton, Aly Wagner, Leslie Osborne and Brandi Chastain — scorer of perhaps the most famous goal in U.S. soccer history — as its founders, teamed with the private equity firm Sixth Street on the bid.
One of the three groups bid more than $40 million, "people close to the sale process" told Sportico. The previous record expansion fee was $5 million, while the Washington Spirit — one of the league's inaugural teams — sold for $35 million earlier this year.
Sixth Street declined to comment on the bid to The Examiner.
Chastain, Osborne, Slaton and Wagner, for instance, were capped more than 400 times for the U.S. All but Osborne was born in San Jose, and all four played for Santa Clara University. Of the 23 women who lifted the World Cup in 2019, six grew up or played collegiately in the Bay Area.
The four former players were photographed in San Jose's Paypal Park — home of the MLS' Earthquakes, and the largest soccer-specific stadium in the region — but it's not yet clear where in the Bay Area an NWSL team would call home. Slaton told The Athletic in she is leading the NWSL expansion group's efforts on locating facilities and local real estate.
The Oakland Roots, playing in the USL Championship, are looking to build a permanent stadium after largely playing at Laney College since moving up to the second tier of American soccer in 2021. The club also is trying to find an "interim" home for the 2023 season.
NWSL, entering its 11th season in 2023, is already the longest-running and most successful U.S. women's professional soccer league by some distance. Adding a team in the Bay Area, Boston or Tampa would give the league a seventh team in the country's 14 biggest television markets — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose constitute the sixth-largest — when NWSL's new TV deal begins in 2024.