Baseball predictions seldom hold true for the Giants

If this season is anything like the last, the team should surpass projections and contend for playoffs

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler walks to the mound in game 1 of the National League Division Series in October. Kapler and his coaching staff exceeded expectations last year by winning 107 games; now expectations are to get back into the playoffs with the chance to do some damage. (Chris Victorio/Special to The Examiner)

By Mark Kreidler

Special to The Examiner

A quick word about baseball predictions: awful. You can probably add a word or two here. This is an enterprise that is essentially born in doubt and raised in failure, so let’s begin with that.

The Giants last year were projected to either smell a little or stink outright, depending on which service you favored. The Baseball Prospectus player evaluation system, known as PECOTA, had Gabe Kapler’s crew coming in at 75–87. As you may recall, the Giants in actuality went 107–55, whereupon PECOTA rewarded the franchise with a 2022 projection of, let’s see here…79 wins.

So when I say the Giants won’t win 107 again this season, don’t take it personally. We’re wrong about stuff like this all the time.

For that matter, 107 isn’t the point. The point is to be a playoff team with a chance to do damage in October. The Giants were that in 2021, regardless of the result, and they’ll be that again in 2022. They just won’t have the crazy record that attests to it.

This number, 107 — it’s remarkably unhelpful. It’s historic, but unhelpful. It was the product of things no one could reasonably see coming — and that’s the beauty of baseball, anyway. I didn’t foresee Buster Posey having a walk-off season for the ages because, first of all, I didn’t foresee Posey having a walk-off season, period. He did, but what an exit.

If your baseball spidey senses tell you that Brandon Crawford and Brandon Belt won’t repeat what were essentially career years in 2021, I’m with you. For that matter, neither the Giants nor any team can reasonably be expected to go 53–28 on the road, although that’s exactly what San Francisco did last year. Weird things happened.

Kevin Gausman is going to have another very good season on the mound, but it’ll be in Toronto. Kris Bryant, who helped the Giants more than a lot of fans think he did post-deadline, is off to Colorado. Donovan Solano is in Cincinnati. Johnny Cueto’s waiting for his next contract, and so on. You understand: Teams change, and they change quickly.

Why, then, will the Giants remain competitive? Two reasons: 1.) They’re still talented in a talent league; and 2.) Their infrastructure and leadership are in place.

That second reason is more than it sounds. When you look back over 2021 and the things that did happen, you have to place them in the context of what Kapler and his purposeful, driven coaching staff were trying to achieve.

Almost anyone who follows baseball believes to some extent in alchemy, or at least chemistry. The Giants had that during their ridiculous run-up to 107, but it didn’t vanish with the playoff loss to the Dodgers. It’s still there.

It’s also not as mysterious as it seems. Without taking anything away from a professional athlete’s drive to constantly improve, it’s obvious that Kapler and crew did an A-plus job of putting players in positions to succeed: at the plate, in the rotation, in short and long relief. Part of Posey’s magic down the stretch was the result of how often and how properly he was rested during the season. He played 113 games, and on most of them he left a mark.

The concept of a career year is always open to argument, of course. But beyond the people we’ve mentioned, consider the players who were simply way better in 2021 than they had been over any extended recent period. Anthony DeSclafani. Alex Wood. Tyler Rogers. Steven Duggar. Jake McGee, Darin Ruf, LaMonte Wade Jr. — it’s a pattern.

Kapler’s great contribution last year was the same one he’ll make in 2022. He’s really good at cycling talent in order to keep players fresh, but also at finding ways to keep them engaged. The Giants’ staff on the whole excels at evaluating baseball in the margins, at grinding for small matchup or tactical advantages. Among other things, the Giants were 31–17 in one-run games in ’21. That’s a pretty good way to rack up a gaudy record.

The challenges seem obvious. Gausman was a big part of a rotation that now includes Carlos Rodon and Alex Cobb. Belt is about to be 34 years old; Crawford is 35; Evan Longoria is 36; and I just named three-fourths of the projected starting infield. And Posey’s retirement didn’t only carry emotional heft; the Giants lost a critical right-handed bat in the middle of their order.

Still, what are we really talking about, winning 107? Only the Dodgers have a realistic shot at doing that, and they won’t get there. The question is: If the Giants win, say, 15 fewer games, are they still dangerous? And the answer to that is the Atlanta Braves.

In 2021, the Braves won a nothing-special 88 games during the regular season, but they hit their stride late, going 18–8 in August and 16–10 in September, and went on to capture the World Series. With all due respect to any team that gets over 100 wins — a remarkable feat — most franchises really dream of simply getting hot at the right time. It’s how you get rings.

That is Kapler’s charge. I’m just going to assume that he and his staff will pull surprising seasons out of a few someones (Joc Pederson? Joey Bart? Thairo Estrada?), but they’ll also need to be as adept as ever at finding ways for their very experienced lineup to be peaking when it’s needed most. The good news? That’s what they do best.

Mark Kreidler is a freelance contributor to The Examiner. Read more of his columns at https://markkreidler.substack.com