Barry hat trick leads St. Ignatius to NorCal water polo title

Back-and-forth championship game ends with three straight Wildcats goals

Down by a goal with two minutes to go in its first-ever NorCal Division III final, the St. Ignatius boys’ water polo team needed a rally.

Leading scorer Billy Barry gave them one.

Barry’s goal with 1:43 to go touched off three straight for the Wildcats, who downed Walnut Creek-Northgate 9-7 at Independence High School to win the school’s first ever regional water polo title.

The game-tying goal was Barry’s third of the night, two days after he scored five in the regional semifinal against El Diamante, and four days after he netted five against Atascadero in the regional quarterfinal.

Barry’s first score gave the Wildcats a 3-2 lead in the first, after goals from Cole Lally and Victor Dollosso. Northgate’s Reid Stein scored four of his five goals in the first half, but another score by Barry, plus goals from junior Patrick Wooler and freshman Dylan Murphy, gave St. Ignatius a 6-4 halftime lead.

Senior Wildcats goalkeeper Luca Canigla racked up nine saves, and nearly kept a clean sheet in the third quarter, going four minutes without giving up a a goal before Cole Sanchez broke the spell to tip the momentum toward the Broncos. Northgate scored two quick goals to start the fourth quarter, getting a game-tying shot from Omar Shalabi with 5:38 to go and the go-ahead score from Stein with 3:22 to go.

Then came Barry’s final goal. He was followed 41 seconds later by Dollosso’s second goal, and with 24 seconds left, Wooler netted his second to close things out.

Wooler added two steals and a block to lead the defensive effort, while Barry added a save and a steal. Murphy added a block, Kendrick and Dollosso had a steal apiece and sophomore Nic Paez had one steal and one block.

