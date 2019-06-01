Athletics quiet against Justin Verlander in 5-1 loss

OAKLAND — Justin Verlander is still one of the best pitchers in the majors at age 36, and he showed the Oakland Athletics why on Saturday.

The Houston Astros right-hander threw eight excellent innings, and the A’s managed just four hits against him and five hits overall en route to a 5-1 loss at the Coliseum.

Oakland’s lineup got a boost before the game, when star slugger Khris Davis was activated from the injured list. Davis has enjoyed great success against Verlander in his career, including four homers in 11 plate appearances entering the evening, but he went 0-for-3 against him on Saturday and 0-for-4 overall.

The A’s only run came on a homer by Stephen Piscotty in the second inning, his seventh of the year. Other than that round-tripper, they never even got a runner to third base. After averaging nearly seven runs per game in their last 13 contests leading into this series against the Astros, Oakland has tallied just three runs total in their first two games against Houston.

Verlander was in control throughout, dialing his fastball up as high as 98 mph and mixing in plenty of nasty breaking balls. He struck out eight batters in his eight innings, while allowing just two walks, and the A’s only even took him to a three-ball count four times. He finished his outing by retiring 10 of the final 12 batters he faced, maintaining his max velocity until the final at-bat.

However, Verlander may have received some help from the umpire in the fifth inning. With two runners on base and two out, Marcus Semien lofted a fly down the right-field line. The ball eluded a diving Josh Reddick but was called foul, and a replay review upheld the decision despite the appearance that the ball mave have kicked up chalk from the line. The crowd disagreed vehemently with the ruling, and Semien did as well, as his complaints to first-base umpire Alan Porter on the matter resulted in his ejection.

Oakland’s only other serious threat came in the eighth inning. Chad Pinder, who replaced Semien at shortstop, pounded a two-out double, and Matt Chapman followed with a walk. However, Matt Olson was unable to cash in on the rally, swinging through a slider for strike three.

The last time the A’s beat Verlander was in 2013, seven tries ago. Verlander’s team has won 10 of the last 11 regular-season meetings with the A’s dating back to 2011, though in one of those victories, he settled for a no-decision. Add in four postseason matchups, and Verlander’s team has won 13 out of 15.

On an even more historic note, Verlander passed Cy Young for 21st place on the career strikeouts list, with 2,809.

On the other side of the ball, Brett Anderson put in a decent performance but it wasn’t enough to overcome his team’s lack of scoring. The left-hander kept the Astros to three runs, two of which came on former teammate Reddick’s second homer in as many days. However, Anderson departed early with the trainer midway through the sixth inning.

Yusmeiro Petit put in admirable effort in emergency relief of Anderson, retiring all eight batters he faced, but the damage had already been done. In the ninth inning, the Astros tacked on some insurance against Joakim Soria, on a two-run homer by Robinson Chirinos.