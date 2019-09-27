Athletics clinch wild card berth

The Oakland Athletics locked up their berth in the 2019 MLB Postseason before even taking the field Friday night, punching their ticket as the Cleveland Indians lost 8-2 to the Washington Nationals.

The A’s won’t be waiting around to find out who they’ll be playing in the AL wild card game on Wednesday; the Tampa Bay Rays simultaneously won 6-2 in Toronto to lock up the other Wild Card berth.

Where those teams will meet on Wednesday remains up in the air, though. The A’s took the field with a half-game lead on Friday night after the Rays won. Should the teams finish tied in the standings, the game would be in Oakland by virtue of the A’s head-to-head season series victory over Tampa Bay, four games to three.