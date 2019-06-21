Athletics can’t find the big hit in loss to Rays

FILE: Ramon Laureano takes a swing at the Oakland Coliseum on March 31, 2019 in Oakland, California against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. He hit a home run on Friday against the Rays. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

OAKLAND — After opening their four-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday with a dramatic comeback win in the ninth inning, Oakland fell short on Friday in a 5-3 loss.

The A’s put plenty of runners on base, but couldn’t find enough big hits to push them across. Two of their runs came on solo homers — by Matt Olson in the third inning and Ramon Laureano in the fourth — but otherwise Oakland went just 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position. The A’s also grounded into a pair of double plays and had two runners thrown out on the bases.

Oakland threatened in the eighth inning, with a leadoff double by Matt Chapman and another double by Olson to drive him home, but the next three batters were all retired to cut the rally short. In the ninth inning, Stephen Piscotty made his way to second base, but was left stranded.

The A’s came close to driving in another runner in the sixth inning. Khris Davis singled to lead off the frame, and one out later Jurickson Profar launched a double to the wall in left field. Davis tried to score from first base, but Rays left fielder Tommy Pham made a good throw to shortstop Willy Adames, who relayed it home to catcher Travis d’Arnaud to nab Davis at the last moment, with a nice effort by d’Arnaud to block off the plate.

Tampa Bay’s first three runs came off Tanner Anderson, who lasted four innings and allowed seven hits and a walk. The right-hander, who coincidentally grew up in Tampa, was making just his third career major league start but his second against the Rays, after facing them at Tropicana Field on June 10 in his season debut.

Wei-Chung Wang relieved Anderson and tossed three strong innings, allowing just a hit and a walk, but the hit was a solo homer by Adames to give the Rays a valuable insurance run. Tampa Bay scored again in the ninth off Lou Trivino, on a double to right field by Brandon Lowe. Piscotty nearly grabbed it for a brilliant running catch, but it glanced off his glove as he leapt toward the wall.