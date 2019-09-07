Athletics bounce back with strong win over Tigers

OAKLAND — The Oakland Athletics’ last six losses have been recorded by their bullpen, including Friday night, when they suffered their major league-leading 28th blown save of the season.

On Saturday, the rest of the roster took matters into their own hands to give the relievers a break.

Chris Bassitt struck out a career-high 11 batters, everyone in the lineup reached base at least once against the Detroit Tigers pitching staff and the A’s bounced back from a deflating loss against the worst team in the majors to notch a decisive 10-2 victory. Matt Olson led the way on offense, matching his own career highs with four hits in the game and his 29th homer of the season.

Bassitt got off to a rocky start, throwing 43 pitches through the first two innings and allowing two runs on five hits and a hit batsman. It could have been even worse, but with two on and one out in the first inning, a foul popup unexpectedly drifted back into fair territory and landed safely, allowing the A’s to turn a surprise double play on the Tigers’ runners who had held at their bases.

From there, Bassitt dominated, scattering three singles over the next four innings. In addition to being a career-high, his 11 strikeouts were also the most by any A’s pitcher this season, as were the team’s total of 19 strikeouts by the end of the game.

After falling behind 2-0 early, the A’s lineup went on to score 10 unanswered runs. Jurickson Profar got the scoring started in the second inning with his 20th homer of the season, matching the career-high he set last year, and the team rallied for another four runs in the fourth to take the lead for good. That rally was capped by a two-run triple from Marcus Semien.

Oakland didn’t stop there, padding their three-run lead with another four over the next pair of innings. Olson homered in the fifth, and then capped a long rally in the sixth with a two-run single.

Matt Chapman later added a homer of his own in the eighth inning, his team-leading 32nd of the season.

The news wasn’t all good, though, as center fielder Ramon Laureano left the game with a right leg cramp the day after being activated from the injured list with a stress reaction in his right shin. He banged out two hits, including an RBI single and later a double, but his running was visibly hampered each time he ran the bases. He was lifted for a pinch-runner after the double.

Relievers A.J. Puk, Ryan Buchter, and Blake Treinen breezed through the final three innings to wrap up the victory. The trio struck out eight of the 11 batters they faced. Treinen’s appearance was particularly noteworthy, as he had been deemed unavailable before the game due to an ongoing back issue.