Athletics blast Astros to clinch series against division leaders

OAKLAND — On Saturday morning, Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin maintained that his club wasn’t schedule watching, and certainly not thinking about catching the AL West-leading Houston Astros. “We’re just trying to win as many games as possible,” said Melvin, whose club is tied for the second wild card spot.

Before Saturday’s 8-3 win, though, Oakland infielders Matt Olson and Marcus Semien sat with pitchers Mike Fiers and Tanner Roark, intently watching the Yankees — the best team in baseball — play the Indians — current American League wild card frontrunners — on the clubhouse big screen.

While the A’s may not expressly be thinking about catching Houston — they’re now only 6 1/2 back with 39 games to go — the fact that they’ve now won four in a row, and taken three in a row from the second-best team in the American League, is sinking in.

The A’s outslugged the No. 4 home-run hitting team on Thursday and beat nemesis Justin Verlander on Friday. On Saturday, they got the leadoff man on in four innings, scoring in all four while getting mult-hit days from Olson (2-for-4, 2 RBIs), Matt Chapman (3-for-3, RBI), Mark Canha (2-for-4, 3 RBIs) and Josh Phegley (2-for-4, R). Every A’s starter, save for designated hitter Khris Davis, recorded at least one base hit.

Nine of Oakland’s 12 hits were singles in a curious small-ball-oriented effort in support of a grind-it-out start from Chris Bassitt, who needed to eat innings after a 13-inning marathon saw four relievers throw seven the night before. Bassitt had a 2.00 ERA over his last six outings, but needed 116 pitches to get through six innings against Houston — the second-best hitting team in all of baseball — and threw 45 over the first two alone.

Twice in the first two innings, Bassitt used his curve to get out of jams. He loaded the bases with one out in the first, only to fan Yordan Alvarez on the hook, and then got Carlos Correia to fly out to center to strand three. In the second, with Martin Maldonado on second with two outs, he got George Springer swinging at a curve in the dirt for strike three.

He couldn’t escape in the third, giving up back-to-back two-strike singles to Jose Altuve and Michael Brantly to lead off the inning, then allowing a booming RBI double into the left-center gap by Alex Bregman. Bassitt, though, struck out Yuli Gurriel and then caught Maldonado looking at a curve for strike three to at least limit the damage.

The A’s returned the favor in a five-run third by rapping out four straight singles to start the frame. Friday-night hero Robbie Grossman lined a 1-1 bases-loaded base hit back up the middle to cut the lead in half, and after hard-throwing Astros starter Rogelio Armenteros walked Chapman, he gave up an RBI single by Olson and a two-run knock by Canha to put Oakland up 5-2.

After a 429-foot, 112-mph Alvarez solo laser to right in the top of the fifth (his first of two on the day), the first four A’s in the bottom of the frame reached base, with RBI singles from Olson and Canha and a sac fly by Stephen Piscotty growing the lead to 8-3.

Blake Treinen — pitching for the third time in three days — pitched a scoreless seventh, but needed some defensive help. With a man on first, Olson deflected a one-out one-hopper from Michael Brantley seemingly into shallow left. Corban Joseph, though, slid in front of it on the grass, popped up and fired to Treinen covering first for the second out. Treinen then got a lazy fly from Bregman to get out of the inning.