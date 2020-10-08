Astros eliminate A’s with 11-6 win in American League Championship Series

By Ben Ross

Special to the S.F. Examiner

After winning their first division title since 2013, the A’s thought they had finally surpassed the Astros as the top dog in the AL West. Houston wasn’t quite ready to give up the crown.

The Astros belted four home runs Thursday afternoon en route to an 11-6 win in Game 4 to eliminate the A’s and advance to their fourth straight American League Championship Series.

Homers were aplenty in the series, with balls flying out of a warm Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles left and right. Each team hit a Division Series-record 12 round-trippers during the four day games.

Despite scoring first in all four contests, the A’s could only muster one win in the series, a 9-7 victory in Game 3. Oakland was let down by its starting pitching, which combined to allow 16 earned runs in 16 1/3 innings. Not a single starting pitcher could even complete five innings, as the Astros outscored the A’s 33-22 in the series.

Game 1 looked especially promising, as Oakland jumped out to a 3-0 lead after three innings, with ace pitcher Chris Bassitt on the mound. But Houston answered with three runs of their own in the fourth, chasing Bassitt early. The A’s would add runs in the fourth and fifth to go back ahead 5-3, but again the Astros responded, scoring seven unanswered runs to win 10-5.

Chad Pinder of the Oakland Athletics hits a three-run home run against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning in Game 3 of the American League Division Series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. The A’s won, 9-7, to stave off elimination. (Harry How/Getty Images/TNS)

Oakland again got off to a strong start in Game 2, grabbing the lead on a solo home run by Khris Davis, his second long ball of the series and third of the playoffs. But left-hander Sean Manaea couldn’t get out of the fourth inning, allowing four earned runs on the afternoon, and the Astros coasted to a 5-2 victory.

In Game 3, it was the A’s who overcame a deficit, storming back from a 7-4 Astros advantage with three runs in the seventh inning and two more in the eighth to win 9-7. Liam Hendriks tossed three scoreless innings to earn the win for Oakland.

The A’s appeared to have the momentum in Game 4 when Ramón Laureano belted a three-run home run in the second inning, but Frankie Montas couldn’t maintain the lead, surrendering five runs in the fourth inning, and the Astros coasted to the series-clinching victory.

Houston will face either the New York Yankees or Tampa Bay Rays in the ALCS, which will be played at Petco Park in San Diego. As for the A’s, the offseason has once again arrived prematurely — Oakland’s last trip to the ALCS came in 2006 and the World Series drought has reached 31 years.

BaseballMLB

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/