A’s win eighth straight behind quality start from Fiers

OAKLAND — After losing their first four encounters with the once-hot Seattle Mariners, the Oakland Athletics have come back to get fat on what is now the most hard-luck team in the American League West.

Following Friday’s clubbing that saw A’s starter Daniel Mengden tightrope walk his way through four innings, Oakland got six strong innings from Mike Fiers on Saturday, and complemented his outing with typically-solid defense and an offensive barrage.

The A’s needed every one of their 11 hits in their 6-5 win over Seattle, which, after a 13-2 start to the season, is now bringing up the rear in the AL West, but still caused trouble for closer Blake Treinen. Oakland, which lost 10 of 15 games at one point to fall to 19-25, is now right back in the middle of the division race with now eight straight wins, and for the first time this season, the A’s are now two games over .500.

“I’m getting back to the pitcher I am, and throwing more strikes, challenging guys early and being the aggressor,” Fiers said.

Fiers has now gone five innings or more and allowed three runs or fewer in each of his last six starts for a 2.84 ERA. Over the first month of the season, he went 2-2 with an 8.28 ERA in six starts.

Fiers finished Saturday allowing five hits and no walks, striking out three in six innings, and throwing 89 pitches. He attributed his recent stretch to finally feeling “100 percent, or close to it,” though when pressed, he said he hadn’t really been pitching through any injury in particular, other than just normal wear-and-tear.

“Workmanlike,” said manager Bob Melvin. “Maybe a couple bad pitches and paid for it, but gave us six innings again, leaves with a lead, he’s been doing a lot of that lately.”

The only damage Fiers really sustained was on three mistakes, the first a one-out single by Mitch Haniger, a two-out solo home run on a 2-2 changeup in the fourth by Domingo Santana and a Haniger solo shot in the fifth — his fourth homer in six games against the A’s.

The A’s, meanwhile, continued their offensive explosion that’s seen them average 7.25 runs per game over the course of their winning streak. In fact, just like their neighbors across the way, the Golden State Warriors, they’ve been doing just fine without their own KD. Since Khris Davis went down with his initial hip contusion in Pittsburgh, Oakland has slugged 31 homers in 17 games, including Saturday.

“We have enough guys to hold the fort down,” Melvin said. “With Mark Canha swinging the bat like he is right now, we got Matt Olson back, which was huge for us, we have enough. We definitely have enough.”

Starting with a first-pitch, line-drive, opposite-field 109-mph solo homer by Matt Chapman in the first, Oakland scored five runs in the first four innings.

After stranding a man on second with one out in the second, Oakland got back-to-back singles with one out in the third from Pinder and Chapman. After a two-out walk to Mark Canha (1-for-3, double, walk, run), Jurickson Profar hit a chopper over the mound. Second baseman Shed Long comes across in front of the bag to cut it off, and threw to first, but not in time, and Pinder scored. First baseman Encarnacion threw home and nipped Chapman, who aggressively blew through a stop sign from Matt Williams at third.

“He knows from the other side that you have to make a really good throw to get him, so I’m fine with it,” Melvin said.

Ramon Laureano led off the fourth with a double — making it five straight games in which he’s doubled, matching the Oakland record set by Miguel Tejada, who did it four times, the last in 2003. Laureano, as is his way, professed to having no idea who preceded him in the doubles department.

“I think we’re about ready to see him start to heat up,” Melvin said.

After Josh Phegley took a dose, Semien lined a single into left that ate up Santana, bringing Laureano around to score. Semien took second on the throw, and Phegley advanced to third. A two-run double down the line in left by Pinder chased Yusei Kikuchi, who came in seventh in the Majors this season with seven quality starts, and had allowed 16 total hits over his last four outings combined before allowing 10 to Oakland.

After Santana’s solo shot, the A’s added on insurance in the eighth, when a Canha leadoff double was cashed in on a sacrifice fly by Ramon Laureano. They would need it: Santana homered again, this time off of Blake Treinen in the ninth, cutting the lead to 6-4. It could have been worse, had Laureano not made a catch on the dead run on a drive to center by catcher Omar Narvaez to lead off the inning.

A double by Kyle Seager was followed by another sparkling defensive effort, as Robbie Grossman — starting in left only because a stomach illness scratched Stephen Piscotty in right, necessitating a move of Pinder — made a sliding snatch on a foul ball by Jay Bruce.

“If [Laureano] doesn’t make that play, we’re still playing,” Chapman said.

A double by J.P. Crawford immediately after the catch drove in a run to make it 6-5, though without Grossman’s catch, it could have been a tie game. Treinen, who has a 4.91 ERA in his last eight appearances — far from the immortal he was last season, when he had a 0.78 ERA and 38 saves — finally got Long to fly out to right to end the game.

“It’s just so rare to see him get hit a little bit,” Melvin said. “I think everybody’s in shock sometimes. His sinker’s running a little bit, trying to do off the plate and do some things differently with his other pitches, but his stuff’s still good. I think he’ll be fine.”