Oakland Athletics pitcher Edwin Jackson delivers to home against the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park on Friday, July 13, 2018. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A’s trade Edwin Jackson for cash considerations

Oakland Athletics deal veteran pitcher to Toronto, his 14th Major League franchise

Edwin Jackson will be headed for his 14th Major League team. The Oakland Athletics — who signed Jackson late to a minor league contract after spring training — have traded the veteran of 16 Major League seasons to the Toronto Blue Jays for cash considerations, the club announced on Saturday.

The A’s (18-22) originally signed Jackson last season to bolster a starting staff beset by injuries. He was one of 14 different pitchers to start games for Oakland during the 97-win 2018 campaign. He went 6-3 for the A’s with a 3.33 ERA in 17 starts.

Jackson, 35, began 2018 on a minor league deal with the Washington Nationals in January before opting out and joining Oakland in June. The A’s went 14-3 in his starts overall last season, and 56-27 from the date of his first outing on June 25 through the end of the season. Jackson was very popular in the clubhouse, and a mentor to the younger pitchers on staff.

Jackson had been tuning up for a return to the big leagues with the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators, but when time came to add a starter for Sunday — and pushing Mike Fiers back a day — Oakland selected Daniel Mengden.

Jackson had made just two appearances for Las Vegas, throwing 9 2/3 innings and allowing nine runs — all earned — with three homers and seven walks. In five innings with Single-A Stockton, he allowed two earned runs on five hits and one home run. Mengden, 26, has gone 3-2 with a 2.77 ERA in seven appearances and six starts. He’s thrown 39 innings with a .197 opponents’ batting average and a 1.10 WHIP. He’s walked 14 and struck out 44.

