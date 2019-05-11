A’s trade Edwin Jackson for cash considerations

Edwin Jackson will be headed for his 14th Major League team. The Oakland Athletics — who signed Jackson late to a minor league contract after spring training — have traded the veteran of 16 Major League seasons to the Toronto Blue Jays for cash considerations, the club announced on Saturday.

The A’s (18-22) originally signed Jackson last season to bolster a starting staff beset by injuries. He was one of 14 different pitchers to start games for Oakland during the 97-win 2018 campaign. He went 6-3 for the A’s with a 3.33 ERA in 17 starts.

Jackson, 35, began 2018 on a minor league deal with the Washington Nationals in January before opting out and joining Oakland in June. The A’s went 14-3 in his starts overall last season, and 56-27 from the date of his first outing on June 25 through the end of the season. Jackson was very popular in the clubhouse, and a mentor to the younger pitchers on staff.

Jackson had been tuning up for a return to the big leagues with the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators, but when time came to add a starter for Sunday — and pushing Mike Fiers back a day — Oakland selected Daniel Mengden.

Jackson had made just two appearances for Las Vegas, throwing 9 2/3 innings and allowing nine runs — all earned — with three homers and seven walks. In five innings with Single-A Stockton, he allowed two earned runs on five hits and one home run. Mengden, 26, has gone 3-2 with a 2.77 ERA in seven appearances and six starts. He’s thrown 39 innings with a .197 opponents’ batting average and a 1.10 WHIP. He’s walked 14 and struck out 44.