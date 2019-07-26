A’s to open Mount Davis for Bay Bridge Series game

The Oakland Coliseum hosts 56,310 for a game between the Oakland Athletics and the San Francisco Giants on July 21, 2018. (Ryan Gorcey / S.F. Examiner)

Due to a sell-out in the main seating areas of the Oakland Coliseum, the Oakland Athletics have announced that they will open Mount Davis for the Saturday, Aug. 24 Bay Bridge Series game against the San Francisco Giants.

Mount Davis tickets for the 6:07 p.m. game will cost $20, and since most seats on the structure — Sections 335 to 355 — don’t have a full view of the deepest parts of the outfield, fans with Mount Davis tickets will get 50% off concessions on Mount Davis.

“We set a Coliseum attendance record when we opened Mount Davis last season,” said Oakland A’s President Dave Kaval. “We invite the Green and Gold faithful to come out and join us again this year as we aim to hoist the Bay Bridge Trophy once again.”

Last year, on the heels of a Friday-night sellout that saw 45,606 watch the Giants beat the A’s 5-1, Oakland opened the 8,190-seat Mount Davis for the second game of the three-game Bay Bridge Series set at the Coliseum. The July 21 game drew a record crowd of 56,310, which saw Oakland win 6-5 in a walkoff. Those Mount Davis tickets cost patrons $10.

The A’s have averaged 18,961 per home game this season, fifth-lowest in Major League Baseball.