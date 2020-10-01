Oakland Athletics short stop Marcus Semien (10) hits a 2-run home-run, scoring catcher Sean Murphy, in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Chicago White Sox on September 30, 2020 in Oakland, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner).

A’s to face Astros in American League Division Series

By David Barron

Houston Chronicle

To advance one step closer to another World Series appearance, the Astros will have to dispose of the Oakland Athletics, a team they were unable to beat in a nine-inning game this season.

The A’s, who won seven of 10 games against the Astros during the 60-game regular season, qualified for the Division Series by beating the White Sox 6-4 Thursday in Oakland to win their best-of-three wild card series.

Game 1 of the best-of-five Division Series will be Monday at Dodger Stadium, one of two California sites that will host the ALDS games while the National League Division Series are staged in Arlington and Houston.

The Astros’ only wins over Oakland this season were in seven-inning doubleheader games, including an Aug. 29 sweep at Minute Maid Park.

Houston qualified for the Division Series by beating the Minnesota Twins on the road in two games. The A’s and White Sox split two games at the Oakland Coliseum before the A’s took Game 3 on Thursday.

This story will be updated.

MLB

