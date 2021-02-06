A’s to bring back pitcher Mike Fiers

Pitcher Mike Fiers (50) starts against the New York Yankees for the Oakland Athletics at the Oakland Coliseum on August 21, 2019. (Chris Victorio | Special for S.F. Examiner)

Right-hander Mike Fiers, a stalwart of the A’s starting rotation the past two seasons, has reportedly agreed to return to Oakland for 2021.

The 35-year-old pitcher has agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract, according to The Athletic on Saturday. The deal is pending Fiers passing a physical.

Fiers, who was the whistleblower in the sign-stealing scandal that dominated headlines last offseason, is 26-9 with a 4.00 ERA in 54 games (53 starts) over the past two-plus seasons.

The A’s acquired Fiers from the Detroit Tigers in a 2018 trade for two minor-leaguers. In his best season, Fiers went 15-4 with a 3.90 ERA in 33 starts with the A’s in 2019.

The move comes on the same day the A’s acquired shortstop Elvis Andrus from the Texas Rangers for slugger Khris Davis in a five-player trade.

Baseball Bay Area News MLB

