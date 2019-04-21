A’s swept at home for first time since June of 2018

A’s pitcher Brett Anderson warms up for the Bay Bridge Series opener against the San Francisco Giants at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on March 24, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Chris Victorio / Special to S.F. Examiner)

OAKLAND — For the first time since last June, the Oakland Athletics got swept at home. While last year, it was the division-leading Houston Astros, this time, the culprit was the Toronto Blue Jays.

On Sunday the A’s dropped the finale of their three-game weekend series, 5-4, though along the way Ramon Laureano treated fans to one of the best defensive plays they’ll ever see.

With the game still scoreless in the top of the second inning, and Justin Smoak on first base, Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez blasted a drive over the wall in left-center. However, Laureano ranged out, leaped at the perfect moment and pulled the ball back, robbing what would have been a two-run homer.

After making the incredible catch, Laureano turned and fired a throw back toward the infield in an attempt to double off Smoak. His throw was so strong that it sailed over the first baseman, allowing Smoak to turn back around once more and attempt to advance to second. However, catcher Nick Hundley was there to back it up and nab Smoak.

Laureano’s incredible effort kept Toronto off the board for a moment, but it didn’t take the Jays long afterward to find home plate. They put together a small-ball rally in the third inning, using three singles, a walk, and a sac bunt to manufacture two runs.

Making matters worse for the A’s, starting pitcher Brett Anderson departed early with a sprained left ankle. Toronto’s final hit of the third inning was a soft grounder toward third base, and Anderson came off the mound in an attempt to field it. However, he immediately misstepped and fell to the ground, and then exited the game in favor of reliever Yusmeiro Petit.

In an odd coincidence, Anderson got hurt in his only 2018 start against the Blue Jays as well. He left that game last May after just one inning due to a shoulder problem. Even odder, the Toronto starter in that game was Marco Estrada, who is now on the A’s and landed on the injured list himself earlier this week.

The Blue Jays had their own health problems, too. Starter Aaron Sanchez suffered a broken fingernail on his right middle finger, marking the second straight day that their starting pitcher went down with an injury. On Saturday, Matt Shoemaker sprained his knee in the third inning, and he was placed on the injured list on Sunday.

After scoring just two total runs in the first two games of the series, the A’s offense woke up and at least made this one close at the end. A pair of walks sparked a rally in the eighth inning, followed by an RBI single from Marcus Semien, a sac fly by Matt Chapman, and another RBI single by Khris Davis. Kendrys Morales then sent a ball deep to the right field corner, but it found a glove to end the threat.

Oakland rallied again in the ninth, with a pair of singles pushing the tying run into scoring position with one out, but they were unable to drive it home. Robbie Grossman lofted a flare to shallow left-center that had a chance of falling in for a fortunate game-tying single, but the Blue Jays got to it for the final out of the day.