A’s rout Rangers for second straight game

OAKLAND — By the end of the second inning on Saturday, the Oakland Athletics had batted around their lineup twice and scored nine runs.

That turned out to be more than enough scoring for the evening.

The A’s routed the Texas Rangers 12-3 in front of nearly 30,000 fans at the Coliseum, with Marcus Semien leading the way on offense, reaching base six times including his 32nd homer of the year, and Mark Canha adding a homer.

The win, combined with a loss on Saturday by the Cleveland Indians, lowers the A’s magic number to five in order to earn a postseason berth. They also have a magic number of five over the Tampa Bay Rays to earn the top wild card spot, which would give Oakland home-field advantage in a potential wild card game.

It’s also the second lopsided victory in as many days for the A’s, who blanked the Rangers 8-0 in the series opener on Friday.

Oakland brought 12 batters to the plate in the first inning, scoring seven runs on five singles, a double, three waks and a sacrifice fly. Matt Chapman had two hits in the inning, with the second one driving in a pair of runs to cap the rally.

The A’s nearly batted around again in the second, bringing eight hitters to the plate. They finished that frame with two more runs, including an RBI single by rookie Sheldon Neuse and a bases-loaded walk by Semien. By the end of that second inning, the Rangers were on to their fourth pitcher of the night; they ended up using nine overall.

Oakland tacked on another pair in the fifth inning, on solo homers by Semien and Canha. Both long balls came off their former teammate, Shawn Kelley, who pitched for the A’s in 2018.

The offensive explosion provided plenty of support for starter Sean Manaea, who didn’t allow a run until the sixth inning. The left-hander danced around trouble in the first couple frames but then retired 11 out of 12 batters through the end of the fifth. Texas finally got to him in the sixth, with a pair of solo homers by Elvis Andrus and Danny Santana.

Oakland’s bullpen kept the Rangers quiet the rest of the way to seal the victory. J.B. Wendelken finished the sixth inning, and then Jesus Luzardo, Ryan Bucther and Daniel Mengden each tossed an inning, with just a solo homer off Buchter by Nick Solak.