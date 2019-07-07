A’s Matt Chapman to participate in Home Run Derby

Oakland A’s third baseman Matt Chapman replaces MVP Christian Yelich

Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman will compete in the Home Run Derby, the team announced on Sunday.

Chapman’s selection comes as Major League home run leader and reigning MVP Christian Yelich — who was practicing for the Derby during batting practice in Pittsburgh this weekend — pulled out due to injury.

Chapman becomes the first A’s player to compete in the Derby since Yoenis Céspedes and Josh Donaldson in 2014. Céspedes won the event in 2013 and 2014, the first Oakland hitter to do so since Mark McGwire in 1992.

In competing in the Home Run Derby, Chapman joins former A’s participants Donaldson, Céspedes, McGwire (1987, 1990, 1992, 1996, 1997), Jose Canseco (1986, 1990), Ruben Sierra (1994), John Jaha (1999) and Jason Giambi (2001). The current field includes Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Josh Bell, Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman, Toronto Blue Jays infielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson and Cleveland Indians first baseman Carlos Santana.­

After the Derby on July 8, Chapman will play in his first career All-Star Game on July 9. The reigning AL Gold Glove and Platinum Glove winner was elected on the players’ ballot, and is the first A’s third baseman to play in the game since Donaldson.

Chapman, 26, entered the day hitting .265 (90-for-339) with 59 runs scored, 22 doubles, three triples, a team-leading 21 home runs, 52 RBI, a .353 on-base percentage, a .534 slugging percentage and an .887 OPS in 89 games this season.

He is among the American League leaders in extra-base hits (first), go-ahead home runs (tied for first with 10), total bases (fifth), home runs (tied for sixth), go-ahead RBI (tied for 11th with 13), runs (tied for ninth) and doubles (tied for ninth). His 21 homers lead Major League third basemen, and defensively, he leads Major League third basemen in total chances (284) and putouts (103) and ranks second in assists (174), while leading AL third basemen in fielding percentage (.975). He currently ranks 10th in baseball in defensive runs saved, and is first among all Major League third basemen.

Chapman’s 3.6 WAR is the fourth-best among American League position players behind Mike Trout (6.0), Alex Bregman (3.8) and Xander Bogaerts (3.7). He leads American League third basemen in home runs and ranks second in doubles, RBI, runs and slugging percentage.

Previous story
Warriors announce Igudoala trade, will retire his number
Next story
Shaun Anderson will lead off second half rotation for Giants

Just Posted

Turning Muni’s subway system around

SFMTA officials hope to reduce delays by making it easier to remove malfunctioning trains

SFUSD summer garden program trains teens, lets kids get their hands dirty

District’s internship program teaches kids to live more sustainably

Judge upholds legality of SF tax measures funding childcare, homelessness services

Business, anti-tax groups argued two-thirds majority required for approval

SF saw a big increase in homelessness this year. But exactly how big depends on who counts as homeless.

City count identifies 1,700 more homeless people than official numbers based on federal guidelines.

Small Business Commission backs plans to charge consumers 25 cents per checkout bag

Increase intended to encourage the use of reusables

Most Read