A’s knock off Cardinals behind six scoreless from Mengden

By Joe Lyons

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

ST. LOUIS — The Oakland A’s used a pair of solo homers to defeat the Cardinals 2-0 before a sellout crowd of 44,871 Wednesday night at Busch Stadium.

Right-hander Daniel Mengden worked six shutout innings as the starter for the A’s and picked up the win. Liam Hendriks pitched the ninth for his second save of the season.

Beau Taylor hit an 0-2 pitch for a two-out shot in the fourth. With two down in the seventh, Matt Chapman did the same.

The Cardinals got two hits from rookie Tommy Edman, who was filling in at third base. He led off in the first with a single and had an infield hit with two outs in the third.

Dexter Fowler added a one-out single in the fifth. In the sixth, Paul Goldschmidt singled with one out. Marcell Ozuna doubled with one out in the ninth.

The A’s loaded the bases in the second on a Mark Canha double, a hit batter and a walk and had one-out hits from Chapman and Matt Olsen in the third, but failed to score.

In the third, Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright struck out the side, getting Khris Davis and Canha on called third strikes.

After allowing hits to Davis and Canha to open the sixth, Wainwright rallied to get a flyout and two strikeouts to end the threat.

The Cardinals, who have sold out four of their last five games, were outhit 8-5 in the contest. The A’s got a pair of hits and a two-out home run in the seventh from Chapman. Beau Taylor added a two-out homer in the fourth while Canha had a pair of hits.

Mengden (2-1) allowed four hits over six innings for the win. He struck out five and walked one. The Cardinals got two hits from Tommy Edman, who got the start at third base. Dexter Fowler and Paul Goldschmidt had the other Redbird hits. Wainwright (5-7) worked into the seventh, allowing seven hits, including a pair of solo homers. He struck out nine.