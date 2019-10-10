A’s catcher Sean Murphy undergoes knee surgery

Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy has undergone surgery on his left knee, the club announced on Thursday.

Murphy — considered Oakland’s No. 3 prospect and the No. 43 prospect in all of baseball — was limited to just 41 minor league games due to a strain in that left knee, and on Thursday, he had a lateral meniscal debridement procedure on the knee at the Gateway Surgical Center in Phoenix, Ariz. He is expected to be ready for spring training, where he will likely be the frontrunner for the starting spot.

Murphy was called up by Oakland on Sept. 1 when rosters expanded and hit .245 with four home runs and eight RBIs in 20 games. The 25-year-old right-handed hitter started 13 of the A’s 26 games at catcher following his promotion, including the wild card game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Murphy combined for a .293 batting average with 11 home runs and 31 RBI in 41 games with Triple-A Las Vegas and both of the A’s affiliates in the Arizona Rookie League this season. He added 22 walks for a .384 on-base percentage and slugged .580.

The Bay Area’s other catcher of the future — Giants prospect Joey Bart — avoided surgery after breaking his thumb in an Arizona Fall League game on Tuesday. Bart suffered a non-displaced fracture when he was hit by a pitch, and will be out 4-to-6 weeks, and will also be ready for spring training. His injury ended what was an All-Star campaign in the fall league, where in eight games he slashed .400/.559/.920 with a double, four homers and 10 RBIs.