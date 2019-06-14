A’s can’t find any answers in 9-2 loss to Mariners

FILE: Matt Olson is congratulated in the dugout during the game between the Oakland A’s and the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. on June 4, 2019. Olson drove in his 10th run in his last 10 games on Friday. (Photo by Peter Joneleit, Cal Sport Media)

OAKLAND — The Oakland Athletics’ 10-game homestand started with a thud on Friday, as Oakland dropped the opener 9-2 to the Seattle Mariners.

The A’s struggled on both sides of the ball, with a quiet night from the lineup, a key error from the defense, and a pitching performance that saw 10 hits, four walks and two hits batsmen.

The Mariners took the lead for good in the fourth inning, with some help from Oakland. With two runners on and nobody out, and nursing an early 2-1 lead, starting pitcher Chris Bassitt induced a ground ball that looked like a tailor-made double play. Jurickson Profar fielded it and made a good feed to shortstop Marcus Semien, but Semien clanked the catch and all the runners ended up safe to load the bases. Two pitches later, J.P. Crawford doubled down the first-base line to drive in a pair, and five pitches after that, Dee Gordon lofted a sacrifice fly to knock in another and make the score 4-2.

For Semien, the error was his fourth in his last 12 games, after committing just one in his first 59 contests of the season.

The Mariners later padded their lead against the A’s bullpen, with two-run homers off Wei-Chung Wang in the seventh and Aaron Brooks in the eighth. For Wang, the runs were the first he’s allowed this season, after entering the day with 8 1/3 scoreless frames to start the year. Brooks later let through another run in the ninth.

Meanwhile, the A’s offense scored early but then went silent for the rest of the night. They tallied runs in the second and third innings, but only managed five more baserunners over the final five frames.

Like the Mariners’ big rally, Oakland’s first run came with some assistance from their opponent’s defensive miscue. After squandering a bases-loaded chance in the first inning, they got a runner to second base in the second thanks to a double by Profar. With two outs, Josh Phegley bounced a slow grounder up the middle, and second baseman Gordon ranged over to collect it. However, Gordon had to make a jump-throw behind him to first, and the bounce ate up first baseman Daniel Vogelbach badly enough that Profar was able to score when the ball dribbled away.

In the third inning, Matt Chapman hit a triple to deep left field, and he later scored on a two-out single by Matt Olson. The RBI was Olson’s 10th in his last 10 games, during which time he’s 11-for-33.

After Olson’s hit, though, 10 of the next 11 A’s batters were retired by Mariners starter Marco Gonzales. It’s the second time Gonzalez has beaten Oakland this season, with the first coming in the opening series in Japan. With the loss, the A’s fall back to .500 at 35-35.