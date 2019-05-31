A’s bullpen lets winnable game slip away

OAKLAND — The Oakland Athletics had a chance to gain ground on the AL West division-leading Houston Astros on Friday, but instead they bolstered their AL lead in blown saves.

The A’s carried a lead into the seventh inning on the back of a sparkling pitching performance from starter Mike Fiers, but the Astros got to setup man Lou Trivino for the tying run in the seventh and then the go-ahead tally in the eighth, eventually defeating Oakland 3-2.

The deciding blows came from unlikely sources. The tying run scored on a double by Tony Kemp, batting eighth in Houston’s lineup and entering the day with a paltry .222 average and .667 OPS. The winning run came on a solo homer off the bat of Derek Fisher, his first of the season after spending most of the year in the minors.

The blown save was the 11th by the A’s this year, and their first in more than two weeks, although the bullpen picked up a pair of losses against the Los Angeles Angels earlier this week while pitching in tie games. It’s the third straight game in which the loss was credited to an Oakland reliever, and the second straight in which it was hung on Trivino.

The game began as a pitcher’s duel between two hot arms in Fiers and Brad Peacock. Fiers had posted a 2.84 ERA in his previous six starts, and had the benefit of facing an Astros lineup plagued by injuries, with All-Stars Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and George Springer all out of action. Meanwhile, Peacock had allowed just one run in his previous four starts, spanning 23 innings, and he didn’t need to face currently injured slugger Khris Davis.

Oakland got to Peacock first, in the third inning, with a two-run blast by Matt Chapman that traveled an impressive 431 feet. It was Chapman’s team-leading 15th homer of the season. However, that was all the scoring the A’s could manage, despite putting runners on base in all but three innings.

Those runs nearly held up, as Fiers tore through the first six innings without letting Houston on the board. However, he ran out of zeroes in the seventh, allowing a solo homer to Josh Reddick and then walking a batter with two outs. That’s when Trivino came in and allowed Kemp’s game-tying double.