A’s bounce back with 11-2 victory over Mariners

OAKLAND — After losing 9-2 on Monday in the opener of their 10-game homestand, the Oakland Athletics flipped the script in an 11-2 victory on Tuesday.

The previous game had seen the A’s batters struggling to get big hits, their fielders making uncharacteristic miscues, and their pitchers walking too many batters. In the second act, it was the Seattle Mariners doing those things, while the A’s looked strong in all areas of the game.

The A’s made their biggest statement at the plate, where they tied their fourth-biggest output of the year. They also tied a season-high with seven hits with runners in scoring position, in 15 at-bats.

Oakland’s lineup featured several standout performers, but Jurickson Profar was the most consistent force throughout the evening. On three different occasions he came up with runners on base, and each time he delivered a hit to drive at least one of them in. In the end he racked up four RBIs, and his season total of 39 now leads the team.

Marcus Semien also had a big night, with three hits of his own including a homer. Semien drove in two runs, scored three, and added a walk along the way. The shortstop extended his career-high hitting streak to 12 games, during which time he’s 21-for-53, good for a .396 average.

The A’s scored early and often, putting up nine runs within the first four innings. That included three in the first inning off opener Gerson Bautista, who exited after retiring just two of the seven batters he faced. The next six came off Wade LeBlanc, who pitched out of the bullpen for the third time in a row after starting in his previous 33 appearances dating back to May 2018.

Not to be lost in the offensive onslaught was A’s starting pitcher Frankie Montas, who posted a quality start for his third outing in a row and the seventh time in his last eight games. Montas tossed six strong innings, striking out nine batters with just one walk. The Mariners hit a few balls hard but the right-hander kept everything in the park.

After Montas’ departure, the bullpen quietly finished things off. Yusmeiro Petit, Ryan Buchter, and Joakim Soria retired nine of the 10 batters they faced over three scoreless innings.

With the win, the A’s jump back over .500 at 36-35. They’ll play the rubber match of the series against the Mariners on Sunday, with Tanner Anderson making his second career major league start for the A’s against veteran Mike Leake for Seattle.