A’s add potential closer in Trevor Rosenthal

Trevor Rosenthal of the San Diego Padres pitches against the Seattle Mariners at Petco Park on Sunday, Sept.20, 2020 in San Diego, CA. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The A’s continued to act like a shopper on Christmas Eve, landing right-handed reliever Trevor Rosenthal, according to reports Thursday.

In their fourth move in the last week regarding their bullpen, the A’s are giving Rosenthal a one-year, $11 million contract. The deal is pending a physical.

Rosenthal immediately becomes a leading candidate to replace Liam Hendriks, who was the closer in a dominant A’s bullpen last season. Hendriks was a free agent this offseason and signed a three-year, $54 million contract with the Chicago White Sox.

The A’s traded for left-hander Adam Kolarek and added free agents Sergio Romo and Yusmeiro Petit in the last week as they look to make their bullpen a strength once again.

The 30-year-old Rosenthal re-established himself as a closer in 2020 after two years of struggling. With the Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres last season, Rosenthal posted a 1.90 ERA and converted 11 of 12 save opportunities. He walked eight and struck out 38 in 23.2 innings.

Before adding Rosenthal, the A’s were likely looking at Jake Diekman as their closer. Now, another late-game option gives manager Bob Melvin another different look to bring out of the bullpen.

The A’s also formally announced the Romo signing. The former Giants closer signed a one-year deal worth a reported $2.25 million.

The deals with Petit (one year, $2.55 million) and first baseman-designated hitter Mitch Moreland (one year, $2.25 million) have yet to be formalized.

The A’s also said infielder Nate Orf has retired.

BaseballBay Area NewsMLB

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/