A’s acqurie bullpen help with Royals’ Jake Diekman

The Oakland Athletics continue to make moves amid a busy trade deadline season.

The A’s bolstered their shaky bullpen with the addition of Jake Diekman, whom they acquired from the Kansas City Royals for minor-league outfielder Dairon Blanco and minor-league pitcher Ismael Aquino. This comes after Oakland acquired starter Homer Bailey from the Royals less than two weeks ago.

With an open spot on the 40-man roster, the A’s won’t have to make any moves to bring Diekman into the fold, but they will have to make a spot on the 25-man roster. That move has not yet been announced.

Diekman, 32, joins a bullpen that has gone from being the third-best in all of baseball last season to one that’s had to switch out its closer and primary setup man, as Blake Treinen’s ERA jumped from 0.74 last season to 4.33 this year, and Lou Trivino has had similar issues.

Pursued by multiple teams who need bullpen help, Diekman gives the A’s another left-handed power arm in relief. Though his ERA this year is a career-worst 4.75, he’s holding opponents to a .212 average.

Diekman owns a career ERA of 3.87 and strikes out 11.35 batters per nine innings. He’s struck out 63 batters in 41 2/3 innings, and ranks ninth among American League relievers in strikeouts.

Diekman’s fielding independent pitching this year is 3.37, meaning he’s been severely hurt by the defense behind him.

With a pair of Gold Glove infielders and another former Gold Glove finalist behind him on the infield, not to mention the Oakland Coliseum’s ample foul ground, he should be an effective add for the A’s, who now trail Houston by eight games in the AL West, and are half a game out of the second American League wild card. In eight games (six innings) pitched at the Coliseum,Diekman has not allowed a single run, and has allowed just three hits and striking out eight.

Diekman, who played seven seasons for the Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks, was signed by the Royals to a one-year, $2.25 million this offseason, and has a mutual option for next season that would pay him $5.75 million with a $500,000 buyout.

Aquino was 1-1 with a 4.58 ERA in 10 games with A’s Gold in the Arizona Rookie League. The 20-year-old Dominican right-hander was signed by Oakland on Dec. 19, 2016, and is 5-4 with a 4.03 ERA in 38 games, including 22 starts, in three professional seasons.

Blanco, 26, is hitting .276 with 13 doubles, 12 triples, seven home runs, 44 RBI and 27 stolen bases with Double-A Midland in his second professional season. The A’s signed the Cuban infielder signed on Dec. 18, 2017, and is a .279 career hitter with 26 doubles, 22 triples, eight home runs, 81 RBI and 49 stolen bases in 160 games.