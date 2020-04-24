Announcing the 2019-20 All-SF High School Soccer Team and award finalists

The All-SF Soccer Team features an eclectic and comprehensive mix of the top prep performers in The City as nominated by nearly 40 coaches and athletic directors. (Courtesy photo)

By Ryan Maquiñana

Special to S.F. Examiner

The fact that the 2019-20 All-San Francisco Boys and Girls High School Soccer Team exists at all is a testament to the continued rise of the local soccer community.

Now in its second season presented by the Examiner and SFGlens.com, the All-SF Soccer Team features an eclectic and comprehensive mix of the top prep performers in The City as nominated by nearly 40 coaches and athletic directors from all three conferences with San Francisco-based schools—the Bay Counties League (BCL-West and BCL-Central), the California Interscholastic Federation-San Francisco (CIF-SF), and the West Catholic Athletic League (WCAL).

The growing popularity of the selection team is evident in that such participation among stakeholders has nearly doubled from the previous season. In fact, the increased number of nominations has resulted in a Third Team and a lengthy Honorable Mention category being added this year. In all, 59 boys and 57 girls have landed on the list.

Another goal driving the establishment of the All-SF Soccer Team was to reflect the diversity in The City, whether one plays for a public or private school. A whopping 25 different schools have at least one boys’ or girls’ player represented on the team.

Most importantly, amid the COVID-19 crisis, high school students, namely seniors, will miss out on many memories previous generations have enjoyed as their prep days wind down. Now more than ever, the local soccer community has deemed it imperative to bring something positive to their lives as they sit at home in quarantine.

In addition, the Examiner and SFGlens.com are proud to reveal the finalists for the second annual San Francisco Soccer High School Awards. The six categories are San Francisco Boys’ and Girls’ Players of the Year, SF Boys’ and Girls’ Coaches of the Year, and SF Boys’ and Girls’ Teams of the Year. Fans can vote for their preferred candidates on SFGlens.com through Friday, May 1 at 11:59 p.m.

BOYS’ ALL-SF FIRST TEAM:

• Jeffrey Barahona, Lincoln, senior goalkeeper

• Drew Phillips, University, junior defender.

• Dalton Cleary, International Jaguars, senior defender.

• Adrian Vásquez, Lincoln, senior defender.

• Luke Woodhouse, Lowell, senior defender.

• Dylan Rogers, Sacred Heart Cathedral, senior midfielder.

• Ian Ryan, Urban, senior midfielder

• Ellis Brenneman, Sacred Heart Cathedral, senior midfielder.

• Jake Himelstein, Galileo, senior midfielder.

• Marc Eidelhoch, Lick-Wilmerding, junior forward/midfielder

• Kevin Estrada, Leadership, junior forward.

GIRLS’ ALL-SF FIRST TEAM:

• Caeley Goldstein, St. Ignatius, senior goalkeeper.

• Mikayla Woods, Urban, junior defender.

• Kelsey Lee, Washington, sophomore defender.

• Elle Van Giesen, St. Ignatius, senior defender.

• Shannon Li, Lowell, senior defender.

• Sophie Simpson, Sacred Heart Cathedral, senior midfielder.

• Hannah McCord, Lowell, senior midfielder.

• Simone Barragan-Shaw, Sacred Heart Cathedral, senior midfielder.

• Julietta Seirmarco, Urban, junior forward.

• Naima Blanco-Norberg, Lick-Wilmerding, junior forward.

• Siena Stueland, Lowell, junior forward.

All-SF High School boys and girls second teams. (Courtesy photo)

BOYS’ ALL-SF SECOND TEAM:

• Mateo Peña-Sánchez, Leadership, junior goalkeeper.

• Thibault Jamey, Urban, senior defender.

• Devin Pittler-McNamara, Sacred Heart Cathedral, junior defender.

• Max Beldner, Lick-Wilmerding, senior defender.

• Erick Gonzalez, June Jordan, senior defender.

• Declan Patankar, St. Ignatius, senior midfielder/defender.

• Omataye Martins, International Jaguars, junior midfielder.

• Sebastian Riano, International Jaguars, junior midfielder.

• Douglas Alexander Landaverde, SFI Huskies, junior midfielder.

• Owen Flanagan, University, junior forward.

• Lester Euceda Bonilla, Marshall, freshman forward.

GIRLS’ ALL-SF SECOND TEAM:

• Raquel Lau, Mission, junior goalkeeper.

• Evalani Dudum, Sacred Heart Cathedral, junior defender.

• Kate Mazzucco, University, sophomore defender.

• Jocelyn Licea, Leadership, senior defender.

• Maddie Kjeldgaard, St. Ignatius, senior defender/midfielder.

• Sydney Grundland Lanuza, Washington, freshman midfielder.

• Audrey Soss, Drew, senior midfielder.

• Grace Schneider, University, sophomore midfielder.

• Audrey Fuchs, Lowell, senior forward.

• Margaret Murphy-Weise, Lick-Wilmerding, senior forward.

• Katrina Avila, St. Ignatius, senior forward.

All-SF High School boys and girls third teams. (Courtesy photo)

BOYS’ ALL-SF THIRD TEAM:

• Zach Thomas, Sacred Heart Cathedral, junior goalkeeper.

• Xander Sagatelyan, Lowell, junior defender.

• Reynaldo Acosta, Wallenberg, sophomore defender.

• Luca Ornstil, St. Ignatius, senior defender/midfielder.

• Winston Cruz, SFI Huskies, sophomore defender.

• Kidus Samson, Galileo, senior midfielder.

• Owen Riess, The Academy, junior midfielder.

• Max Mendoza, Mission, sophomore midfielder.

• Japheth Oforkansi, Wallenberg, senior forward.

• Cristian Jackson, Washington, senior forward.

• Wisdom Onuoma, Lowell, freshman forward.

GIRLS’ ALL-SF THIRD TEAM:

• Nora Reed, Lincoln, junior goalkeeper.

• Caroline Spencer, University, sophomore defender.

• Leah Mitchell, Washington, junior defender.

• Suzanne Rodríguez-Villa, Mission, freshman defender.

• Keibeli George, SFI Huskies, junior defender.

• Marlén Hernández, Leadership, senior midfielder.

• Megan McHugh, Sacred Heart Cathedral, senior midfielder.

• Kylie Rei Devivo, Lincoln, freshman midfielder.

• Bridgette Marin-Valencia, ICA, sophomore midfielder.

• Yovana Sánchez, Galileo, senior forward.

• Brittney Righetti, Lick-Wilmerding, senior forward.

BOYS’ ALL-SF HONORABLE MENTION:

• Roberto Alas, Riordan, senior forward.

• Abel Arias, SFI Huskies, sophomore forward.

• Patrice Boillane, Gateway, senior forward.

• Alexandre Bonville, Sacred Heart Cathedral, senior midfielder.

• David Dart, International Jaguars, senior forward.

• Max Dewan, The Bay School, senior midfielder.

• Max Dugan, Urban, senior midfielder.

• Henry Estrada, Gateway, senior midfielder.

• Ethan Finestone, Jewish Community High, senior forward.

• Pema Globus, Drew, junior midfielder.

• Charlie Grossman, The Bay School, senior goalkeeper.

• Juan Huerta, Burton, senior defender.

• Aidan Hyde, Drew, junior forward.

• Alex Janetos, Washington, junior defender.

• Kian Jones, Sacred Heart Cathedral, junior defender/midfielder.

• Sam Jubb, Stuart Hall, senior defender.

• Jordi López Linares, June Jordan, senior midfielder.

• Pascual Martínez, Urban, midfielder.

• Declan O’Flynn, Sacred Heart Cathedral, junior forward.

• Joe Patino, St. Ignatius, senior defender.

• Jhonatan Rodriguez Pineda, Marshall, sophomore.

• Gavin Scott, Drew, senior midfielder.

• Alberto Toledo, Burton, senior goalkeeper.

• Alex Uchimura, Urban, senior forward/midfielder.

• Zeke Ume-Ukeje, University, senior forward.

• Aaron Villareal, Mission, senior forward.

GIRLS’ ALL-SF HONORABLE MENTION:

• Brianna Berlanga, ICA, sophomore midfielder.

• Sofia Bocog, Lincoln, senior forward.

• Makalah Contreras, Leadership, freshman forward.

• Diana Cruz, Washington, senior forward/midfielder.

• Madison Delmonte, Lowell, junior defender.

• Grace Foster-McDerby, Galileo, junior forward.

• Sarah Ginsburg, Lowell, junior forward.

• Chloe Hudson, St. Ignatius, sophomore forward.

• Amaya Janzombek, Mission, freshman midfielder/forward.

• Madison Lee-Ho, Drew, sophomore goalkeeper.

• Julia Lim, Galileo, freshman defender.

• Jazmin López, Wallenberg, senior goalkeeper.

• Linna Dalila López, SFI Huskies, junior midfielder.

• Hannah O’Connell, Sacred Heart Cathedral, senior defender.

• Kalea Papandrew, Lowell, senior midfielder.

• Gabriela Reyna, ICA, sophomore forward.

• Maya Rushlow, Lick-Wilmerding, senior defender.

• Olivia Zuni Ruth, Wallenberg, sophomore.

• Ashley Saripin, Lincoln, sophomore.

• Alanna Smith, The Academy, senior midfielder.

• Robyn Wadsworth, Urban, junior forward.

• Mira White, Convent of the Sacred Heart, senior midfielder.

• Eliza Zaroff, The Bay School, junior defender.

2020 SF HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER AWARD FINALISTS

Vote on SFGlens.com through Friday, May 1 at 11:59 p.m.:

SF BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

• Jeffrey Barahona, Lincoln

• Ellis Brenneman, Sacred Heart Cathedral

• Dalton Cleary, International

• Marc Eidelhoch, Lick-Wilmerding

• Kevin Estrada, Leadership

• Jake Himelstein, Galileo

• Drew Phillips, University

• Dylan Rogers, Sacred Heart Cathedral

• Ian Ryan, Urban

• Adrian Vásquez, Lincoln

• Luke Woodhouse, Lowell

SF GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

• Simone Barragan-Shaw, Sacred Heart Cathedral

• Naima Blanco-Norberg, Lick-Wilmerding

• Caeley Goldstein, St. Ignatius

• Kelsey Lee, Washington

• Shannon Li, Lowell

• Hannah McCord, Lowell

• Julietta Seirmarco, Urban

• Sophie Simpson, Sacred Heart Cathedral

• Siena Stueland, Lowell

• Elle Van Giesen, St. Ignatius

• Mikayla Woods, Urban

SF BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL COACH OF THE YEAR:

• José Almeida, Lincoln

• Steve Cordova, Leadership

• Deejae Johnson, University

• Matilde Lacayo, Marshall

• Juan López, Lowell

• Mike McNeill, Sacred Heart Cathedral

• Mario Rossetti, International

SF GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

• Tom Atencio, St. Ignatius

• Sam Carballo, ICA

• Annicia Jones, Wallenberg

• Daniel Link, Washington

• Bobby Quinlan, Urban

• Amber Wilson, Lowell

SF BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL TEAM OF THE YEAR:

• International (BCL-Central champion)

• Lowell (CIF-SF champion)

• Sacred Heart Cathedral (WCAL champion)

• University (highest BCL-West finisher)

SF GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL TEAM OF THE YEAR:

• Lowell (CIF-SF champion)

• St. Ignatius (highest WCAL finisher)

• Urban (highest BCL-West finisher)

Ryan Maquiñana is Director of Communications for the San Francisco Glens Soccer Club of USL League Two. This is a guest column.

Prep Sportssan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/