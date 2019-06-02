Andre Iguodala will start for Golden State in Game 2

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) presses Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) as the fourth quarter clock winds down its final seconds during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference Finals on May 16, 2019 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

TORONTO — Warriors forward Andre Iguodala will start Game 2 of the NBA Finals, after dealing with left calf tightness that knocked him out of Game 1 late in the fourth quarter.

“He’s been limited in practice the last couple days, but it’s been mostly kind of walkthrough stuff anyway,” head coach Steve Kerr said. “He’s going to start and he’ll play.”

The 35-year old former Finals MVP was not concerned after he appeared to grab his leg after hitting a floater with 1:55 left against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday, saying he’d be fine. An MRI on Friday came back clean.

One of Golden State’s most tenacious defenders, Iguodala is integral to what the Warriors are able to do on both ends of the court, even if he isn’t scoring.

He had the best defensive rating (103.0) of any Warrior during the regular season, and while his rating has slipped to 110 in the postseason, he has averaged 29.4 minutes in 16 playoff games, shooting 51.6% from the field (his best since 2013-14) while averaging 4.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists (best since 2013-14) and 9.8 points (best since2014-15). His 59.8% effective field goal percentage is the highest in his postseason career.

“We have just kind of held him out of most of the drill work just to be cautious,” Kerr said. “He’s ready to go.”