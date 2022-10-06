Warriors Iguodala Basketball

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala handles the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jan. 16, 2022, in Minneapolis.

 AP Photo/Stacy Bengs

After the punch heard 'round the world, the oldest member of the Golden State Warriors is speaking out. 

Veteran forward Andre Iguodala, who re-signed with the Warriors last month for his 19th and final NBA season, defended Jordan Poole and Draymond Green hours after The Athletic first reported that the pair had a physical altercation in practice on Wednesday. 

Senior Digital Writer | Producer 