17599562_web1_Iguodala-cropped

Andre Iguodala: "Really looking forward to getting back with my guys."

Warriors veteran and former NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala is returning to the Warriors for his 19th NBA season. He made the announcement on his Point Forward podcast with co-host Evan Turner Friday morning. 

"This special announcement is that I, I myself will be returning for my 19th season.  

