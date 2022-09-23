Warriors veteran and former NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala is returning to the Warriors for his 19th NBA season. He made the announcement on his Point Forward podcast with co-host Evan Turner Friday morning.
"This special announcement is that I, I myself will be returning for my 19th season.
"Really looking forward to getting back with my guys."
The 38-year-old small forward was instrumental in helping bring Golden State three titles, winning Finals MVP in 2015 with his exceptional defense while primarily guarding Cleveland's LeBron James.
Iguodala left the Warriors after the 2019 campaign, joining the Miami Heat for one season before returning to Golden State last season, when the team won its fourth title in seven years, a six-game triumph over the Boston Celtics.
Iguodala's role with the Warriors last year was limited due to injuries. He played in just 31 games, averaging 4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest.
Perhaps his greatest value to the team at this stage of his career is his leadership on the bench and his well-known mentoring of the Warriors' young stars, including Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga.
Warriors general manager Bob Myers told The Athletic's Tim Kawakami, "There's no one else that can do that for our team and we think he can still play and help us in certain spots."
The Warriors open their preseason with exhibitions in Japan on September 30 and October 2 against the Washington Wizards.
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.