Andre Iguodala not concerned with leg injury

Having one of the best postseasons of his career, Iguodala went down late in Game 1

TORONTO — Seemingly ageless Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala is not concerned with a leg injury he sustained late in Thursday night’s loss in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

“I’ll be fine,” he said. “Just bumps and bruises of the game. You can paint it as an excuse, but you have to keep going.”

With just 1:55 left in the Golden State Warriors’ 118-109 Game 1 loss to the Toronto Raptors, Iguodala cut down the lane and took a pass from Draymond Green, hitting a floater to cut the Toronto Raptors’ lead to eight.

As he came down, Iguodala, 35, appeared to grab his left hamstring, and didn’t look right as he made his way back down the court to play defense. Iguodala was subbed out with 1:19 remaining in the game, and did not return.

One of six Warriors to defend Kawhi Leonard over the course of the opening bout of the Finals, and one of the stoutest, most savvy and experienced defenders in the league, Iguodala has been key against some of the NBA’s best scorers during Golden State’s run to now five straight NBA Finals.

Should he be out for any length of time (Game 2 is on Sunday), the Warriors’ ability to defend Toronto’s superior length (and their deep scoring: seven players hit 3-pointers, and five hit more than one) could be in jeopardy. Head coach Steve Kerr said there will be an update on Friday, likely during his 1:30 p.m. EST press conference at Scotiabank Arena.

“I think he’s doing OK,” Kerr said.

Throughout this season, Kerr has marveled at the shape Iguodala keeps himself in, given his age. He did miss the Game 4 Western Conference Finals clincher over Portland with left calf tightness.

“I think he can play beyond this contract if he really wants,” Kerr said during an late-April trip to Los Angeles. “He may not want to — he may just go to the golf course and call it a career — but he can keep playing if he wants.”

Iguodala has had one of the best offensive postseasons of his career, ranking third in the postseason in slam dunks (29), behind 27-year old Kawhi Leonard and 24-year old Giannis Antetokuonmpo.

He’s averaged 29.4 minutes in 15 playoff games, shooting 52.2% from the field while averaging 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 10.1 points. The last time he averaged double digit points in the postseason was the Warriors’ first championship season in 2014-15, and his 60.9% effective field goal percentage is the highest in his postseason career.

On Thursday, he had six points, six rebounds and seven assists.