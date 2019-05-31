Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) attempt a 3-point score over Jazz guard kyle Korver (26) during the third quarter of the game on February 12, 2019 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

Andre Iguodala MRI comes back clean, but will he play Game 2?

Andre Iguodala injured his left leg late in Thursday’s Game 1 loss in the NBA Finals, underwent MRI

TORONTO — After exiting Game 1 of the NBA Finals with 1:19 to go in regulation after an apparent leg injury, Warriors forward Andre Iguodala underwent an MRI on Friday, and it came back clean.

The 35-year old former NBA Finals MVP has been dianosed with left calf tightness. It’s the same issue which kept him out of Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, but he is expected to play in Game 2 of the Finals against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

“[He] seems to be doing well, said head coach Steve Kerr. “I talked to him and he said he felt pretty good.”

With just 1:55 left in Golden State’s 118-109 Game 1 loss to Toronto, Iguodala cut down the lane and took a pass from Draymond Green, hitting a floater to cut the Warriors’ deficit to eight. As he came down, Iguodala, appeared to grab his left hamstring, and he came out of the game in short order.

After the game, Iguodala told reporters, “I’ll be fine. Just bumps and bruises of the game. You can paint it as an excuse, but you have to keep going.”

In 29 minutes, Iguodala had six points, six rebounds and seven assists.

This postseason, Iguodala has averaged 29.4 minutes in 16 playoff games, shooting 51.6% from the field (his best since 2013-14) while averaging 4.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists (best since 2013-14) and 9.8 points (best since2014-15). His 59.8% effective field goal percentage is the highest in his postseason career.

