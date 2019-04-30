Academy of Art hires Scott Waterman to coach Men’s BB

Over the last seven years, the Academy of Art men’s basketball team has finished above .500 in PacWest play just once, and never once finished with a winning record under head coach Julius Barnes.

Winning 23 games over the last two seasons under Barnes, though, the Urban Knights had made a leap, with the first two seasons of double-digit wins in program history.

On Monday, athletic director Scott Jones hired Barnes’ replacement, Scott Waterman, to get ART U over the hump. With 17 years coaching in Division I and Division III on his resumé, Waterman comes to San Francisco with high-level experience and familiarity with the PacWest Conference.

During Barnes’ seven-year tenure, the Urban Knights went 58-126 overall, and 48-92 in the PacWest, and shortly after the season in late March, he was relieved of his post.

Jones tapped Waterman —who has coached at Dartmouth, Pomona-Pitzer, Cal State Fullerton and Long Beach State — after just over a month of searching.

Over the last two seasons as the head coach at Dominican, Waterman went 13-42, and 8-34 in the PacWest, losing four times to the Urban Knights, but before that, at Dartmouth, he helped mold sophomore standout Evan Boudreaux, who earned USBWA All-District I honors, and was named to the NABC All-District 13 Second Team.

Before Dartmouth, Waterman spent three seasons as the associate head coach at Division III Pomona-Pitzer. In 2014, the Sagehens were ranked No. 5 in the Division III West regional ranking. Waterman recruited the eventual 2016 SCIAC Newcomer of the Year Daniel Rosenbaum and coached five SCIAC All-League selections.

Before Pomona-Pitzer, Waterman served as Cal State Fullerton’s director of basketball operations in 2007, and then served as assistant coach for Big West Coach of the Year Bob Burton for five seasons. During his time with the Titans, Waterman reached teh NCAA Tournament, and the CIT.

Waterman started his career at Long Beach State as an assistant in 2006-2007, helping lead the 49ers to an NCAA Tournament berth after they won the Big West Conference tournament under Big West Coach of the Year Larry Reynolds. He was responsible for the recruitment of a total of 13 All-Big West Team honorees across both Long Beach State and Fullerton.

Waterman earned his bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology from Occidental College in 2002, after serving as team captain for two years on the Tigers’ men’s basketball team. He later earned a master’s degree in Kinesiology from Long Beach State in 2004.