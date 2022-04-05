A Giants Opening Day argument. With myself.

Are you excited about baseball’s return? Or are you a cynical bastard?

Fans enter Oracle Park for the first time since the 2019 season before the Giants 2021 home opener against the Colorado Rockies on April 9, 2021. (Chris Victorio/Special to The Examiner)

So… you going to Opening Day?

I’d rather visit my dentist. I mean… this offseason made me sick. Billionaires fighting with millionaires. And I actually felt bad for the millionaires. The whole thing turned me off. In fact, I’ve pledged a vow of purity. I’ll only follow the NFL.

That makes sense. You can’t spell highbrow without HGH. C’mon, man. Opening Day is our annual rite of renewal. Spring hope’s eternal. Everyone’s in first place. After a 107-win season, you’re going to turn your back on the Giants?

Yep. You know my buddy Frank, right? He hasn’t bought a baseball ticket since 1994. He never got over the strike. I’m going to join him on the DL …. disinterested list. The lockout was the final out for me.

Wait a minute. Isn’t that the same Frank who’s always hitting me up for free tickets?

Well… yes. He sat between us for a four-game set against the Padres a few years back. But that’s not the point. It’s the principle. He won’t give Major League Baseball a dime.

Unless it’s for beer. Then he forks over $15.

Principles only go so far.

I don’t know, fella. We’ve been going to baseball games all our lives. Seals Stadium. Candlestick. Pac Tel. Pac Bell. Ma Bell. AT&T. Oracle. We’ve earned the Croix de Stadium Naming Rights, fer crissakes! Besides that, the place should be packed. We’re getting back to the before times, man.

My before times had guys named Timmy and Buster and Matt. It hasn’t been the same since the last championship. Since Boch left. The team’s run by a bunch of eggheads who check a spreadsheet before calling the bullpen. Bochy and Flan, man. They just knew when to push the buttons. Analytics. … The only WHIP I wanna see is in a jockey’s hand.

You’ve grown bitter, my friend. Gabe Kapler was borderline genius last year. And the team seems behind him. I hear your wife’s a big fan, too.

Careful.

Sorry. Maybe you’re just scared of the Dodgers. I know I am.

Listen. The Dodgers run their baseball team like Jeff Bezos runs his spaceship. Throw money at it and hope you hit the moon. If those dunderheads don’t win the World Series, there should be an investigation. I heard they bought Ted William’s frozen head, just in case.

Wow. So you’ve been following the hot stove league after all? Thought you were done with baseball.

What I do in the privacy of my own home is my business. And Facebook’s. And Twitter’s. And Bill Simmons’. The fact is, I’ve been watching the Giants’ roster closely, and I’m not impressed. Farhan didn’t land the right-handed bat they need. If you’re counting on Joc Pederson as your biggest new bat, I don’t know. They’d be better off giving Bonds his locker back.

There you go again. Dreaming about the good old days. You should hear yourself. “If only Marvin Benard were roaming centerfield again….”

Benard was an underrated hitter and fielder. And great for the clubhouse. Don’t you blaspheme Benard. Not in this bar.

Alright. Alright. I’m just saying that these Giants are worth watching, regardless of the idiotic labor stoppage. And the creamsicle uniforms. In Farhan we trust. …

In LA we bust.

There’s no talking to you anymore. You’ve turned your back on the national pastime. You should be ashamed of yourself.

The national pastime is gambling. And Worldle. Baseball has depended on our loyalty for too long. They’ve abused our trust. Starting a runner on second base in extra innings. The Designated Hitter in the Senior Circuit. It’s all madness. Even our beloved stats don’t mean anything anymore. There was a holy benchmark against which all players could be judged equally. Now? It’s anyone’s guess. Kind of like Joey Bart. Who the hell knows what we have in that guy.

Well, he tore it up in Spring Training. Maybe Buster knew something before he left town. Maybe it’s time for the kid to lead us into the future.

Buster knew something alright. He knew his body had had enough. That’s the smart money, buddy. Pick up your chips while the gettin’s good.

Yeah… Well, speaking of ducats, my boss gave me two for Friday’s game. Lower box. I was gonna take you as an early Mother’s Day gift. You know anyone who wants to go?

I’ll meet you at Momo’s.

The Arena, a column from The Examiner’s Al Saracevic, explores San Francisco’s playing field, from politics and technology to sports and culture. Send your tips, quips and quotes to asaracevic@sfexaminer.com.

Fireworks go off over the scoreboard and military jets perform a flyover during the National Anthem for the Giants 2021 home opener against the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park. (Chris Victorio/Special to The Examiner)