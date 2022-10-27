Joe Lacob Cheering

Warriors owner Joe Lacob is smiling.  

 Christopher Victorio/Special to The Examiner

The Golden State Warriors are the most valuable franchise in the NBA, according to Forbes

This marks the first time that a team other than the New York Knicks or the Los Angeles Lakers took the top spot since the business magazine started valuing NBA franchises over 20 years ago. 

