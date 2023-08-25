Broncos 49ers Football

The 49ers traded away Trey Lance on Friday, sending the quarterback to Dallas in return for a fourth-round draft pick.

A lot went wrong for Trey Lance in the first 2½ years of his NFL career, culminating when the San Francisco 49ers made the unsurprising but still jarring decision Friday to trade him to the Dallas Cowboys for a fourth-round draft pick.

ESPN first reported the news, which came days after the Niners demoted the former No. 3 overall pick to third-string quarterback, signaling the end of a bumpy marriage between the two sides.

