Football coaches hate turnovers. Kind of like dogs hate cats, or kids hate school. It’s embedded in a coach’s DNA, somewhere between yelling at players and despising the media.

And so it goes with the 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan. When asked how new starting quarterback Trey Lance has been doing in training camp this summer, his face turned dark. But he kept his composure.

“I think it’s kind of how you expect it. How you deal with every quarterback,” said Shanahan, before Tuesday’s practice. “I think he’s had some real good days, he has had a couple of rough days. He had a rough day his last practice. ... You can’t win games when you turn the ball over.”

Indeed, Lance threw two ugly interceptions the other day and concerns are starting to rise. But that’s how it’s been throughout training camp, a mix of good and bad. With the preseason’s first game coming up Friday against the Packers (5:30 p.m. at Levi’s Stadium), the Niners Faithful will get their first glimpse of the man who’s taking over for the still-not-departed Jimmy Garoppolo. Shanahan handed Lance the reins this season, without hesitation. We’re about to see whether that’s a good call.

Now, keep in mind, the NFL preseason is relatively useless. Coaches protect their star players and test out the depth chart, looking to stabilize their decisions on backups and roster positions. Shanahan said Lance would likely play Friday, but don’t expect much more than a quarter from No. 5. And don’t expect Shanahan to reveal any of the shiny new plays he’s drawn up for the athletic and elusive Lance. If Shanahan had his way, the team wouldn’t play any preseason games.

He told us he’d rather use those days to practice. That’s where a young quarterback like Lance will make the most progress, going up against one of the league’s top defenses, day after day.

So far in camp, the defense is winning that battle. Lance has struggled with accuracy and has thrown some ill-advised balls, much to his coach’s chagrin. But the young man remains positive, saying all the right things even if he isn’t always doing the right things on the field.

“Every rep I take, I think the game slows down,” said Lance, earlier this week. “And that’s kind of the way I’m going about it every single day. One day at a time and every single rep ... trying to learn as much as I can from it.”

That’s the spirit, kid. Keep your chin up and your throws down. While the national narrative has been that Lance is struggling, I’d caution Niner fans to calm down ... for now. It’s way, way, way too early for the team to really know what they have on their hands. And Shanahan is fairly brilliant at molding his schemes to match his talent. He was able to get the Niners one dropped interception away from the Super Bowl last season with a relatively limited Garoppolo behind center. With Lance’s running skills, his ability to elongate any given play, the Niners should be able to move the ball.

An all-star receiving corps will certainly help. Deebo Samuel is back from a prolonged contract negotiation, and he looks happy. Brandon Aiyuk has had a tremendous camp, showing promise that he may break into the league’s upper echelon of pass catchers. George Kittle is ... well, he’s George Kittle. Nobody has more fun on the field than No. 85. And few are more dangerous.

But from watching practice, it’s clear Lance and Aiyuk have made a special connection. The two supremely gifted athletes are both looking to make their mark on the league. I expect great things from both.

“I give the credit to Brandon,” said Lance, sharpening his leadership skills. “That’s the work he put in. I’ve been saying it since this whole spring (and) summer, he was locked in this offseason. I think he had a goal of separating himself and becoming kind of a different player. And he’s done that, man. He’s in a great spot right now, physically, mentally, he’s seeing the game, he’s feeling the game, he’s killing guys right now. He is making some really big plays and separating himself, so I know he is going to continue to do that. And that’s a credit to the way he comes every day.”

If the offensive line comes together, which will be helped along by the return of right tackle Mike McGlinchey, the Niners should still be able to control the clock with running back Elijah Mitchell and wide back Samuel toting the ball. Lance’s ability to elongate plays, using his legs to buy time for those receivers, also bodes well. San Francisco will be able to move the ball.

The defense will also take some of the pressure off the young quarterback. Led by stalwarts like Nick Bosa and Fred Warner, teams will not be running up the score anytime soon. Emmanuel Moseley and Jimmie Ward have solidified the secondary, and keep an eye on Talanoa Hufanga at the safety position.

All in all, Lance couldn’t ask for a better situation. This is a championship contender built to win now. They just need a quarterback to lead them.

“We’ve been pretty pleased with Trey,” said Shanahan, who was still thinking about turnovers. “If you throw a pick and you can understand why someone’s doing it, then it’s kind of neat to happen in practice because you can talk about it.”

Keep talking, coach. And keep listening, Trey.