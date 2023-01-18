This is the second year in a row where multiple players earned first-team selections.
Carthon made his way to Santa Clara in 2017 after spending five seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. He worked as the Niners' director of pro personnel before being hired as the director of player personnel in 2021.
In this role, Carthon evaluated college prospects, while also helping construct San Francisco's pro free agency board and evaluations. He also worked alongside the team's football administration staff, helping with player market analysis and San Francisco's unrestricted free agency strategy.
Over the course of Carthon's tenure with the team, the 49ers made two NFC Championship appearances, as well as one Super Bowl appearance in which they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020.
The Titans, who are coming off their first losing season since 2015, missed the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
They fired former general manager Jon Robinson on Dec. 6, days after a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Ryan Cowden, the Titans' vice president of player personnel, had been serving in an interim capacity.
"I was impressed with his natural leadership qualities and his ability to connect with people. With talent evaluation being critical to this role, the roster they have built in San Francisco stands out. He played an important role there constructing one of our league's best teams," said Amy Adams Strunk, the Titans' controlling owner, in a statement.
According to ESPN, the 49ers will receive compensatory third-round picks in the next two drafts. These selections are part of the NFL's Rooney Rule incentives, which encourage teams to develop minority head coach and general manager candidates.
Carthon is expected to be introduced to the media on Friday at a press conference.
Meanwhile, the 49ers are hoping to punch their ticket to another NFC Championship this weekend.
The red and gold will meet the Dallas Cowboys for the second-consecutive year in the postseason. The Niners are riding an 11-game winning streak, having dispatched the rival Seattle Seahawks in last weekend's Wild Card Round.