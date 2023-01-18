Ran Carthon

Ran Carthon will become the Tennessee Titans' 14th general manager.

 AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

The Tennessee Titans have added a member of San Francisco 49ers to their front office. 

The team hired Ran Carthon, the Niners' director of player personnel, as their new general manager. The announcement was made Wednesday morning through the Titans' social media accounts

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting