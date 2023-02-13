FBN 49ERS RAVENS 117

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) attempts to catch a pass against the Baltimore Ravens on the team's last offensive possession in the second half of Super Bowl XLVII at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Feb. 3, 2013.

 Jed Jacobsohn/The New York Times

Warning: This story contains references to the 2013 Super Bowl and the fallout from Colin Kaepernick’s infamous incomplete pass to Michael Crabtree. If you're a member of The Faithful, please proceed with caution.

On the ten-year anniversary of an uncalled holding penalty late in the Super Bowl, which shattered San Francisco 49ers’ fans hearts, another championship was tilted because of a controversial hold.

FBN SUPER HOLDING

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry (24) commits a holding penalty on Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) during the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2023.

