San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) attempts to catch a pass against the Baltimore Ravens on the team's last offensive possession in the second half of Super Bowl XLVII at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Feb. 3, 2013.
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry (24) commits a holding penalty on Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) during the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2023.
Warning: This story contains references to the 2013 Super Bowl and the fallout from Colin Kaepernick’s infamous incomplete pass to Michael Crabtree. If you're a member of The Faithful, please proceed with caution.
On the ten-year anniversary of an uncalled holding penalty late in the Super Bowl, which shattered San Francisco 49ers’ fans hearts, another championship was tilted because of a controversial hold.
This time, unlike a decade ago in New Orleans, the referees threw the flag.
Much of the postgame discussion following the Kansas City Chiefs’ 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII centered on a critical holding penalty which prolonged the Chiefs’ final drive and allowed them to bleed almost the entire clock before kicking a game-winning field goal.
With the game tied 35-35, the Chiefs faced a 3rd-and-8 from the Eagles’ 15 yard-line, well inside field-goal range, but still with 1:54 remaining in the game. If Philadelphia managed a stop, they could burn a timeout and still have plenty of time for another offensive possession to respond to a potential field goal.
The play resulted in quarterback Patrick Mahomes floating a pass over wide-receiver JuJu Smith-Shuster’s head in the endzone. However, Eagles cornerback James Bradberry was flagged for a holding penalty after grabbing Smith-Shuster’s jersey, which referee Carl Cheffers determined “restricted him from releasing to the outside.”
The contact was minor, but on-replay Bradberry could clearly be seen, albeit briefly, clutching some of Smith-Shuster’s red jersey. The call was significant because it gave the Chiefs a first down and allowed them to exhaust nearly the entire clock before Harrison Butker kicked the game-winning field goal and left the Eagles with merely six seconds to respond.
The call drew the always intense and forceful ire of Eagles fans', who deemed the infraction trivial at best and now will forever hold a grudge.
The Niners, who once trailed by 22 points, furiously rallied to trail just 34-29 and were driving for a game-winning score with two minutes left. On 4th-and-goal at the Baltimore 5 yard-line, quarterback Colin Kaepernick, similar to Mahomes’ pass, lofted a ball into the end zone that receiver Michael Crabtree couldn’t reach in the corner of the end zone. But on replay, cornerback Jimmy Smith could be seen with his hands grasping some of Crabtree’s jersey under with his left hand.
In this instance, the referees kept their yellow handkerchiefs in their pockets, the Ravens gained possession and milked nearly all of the remaining time.
Had the penalty been called, the Niners would have had four more chances to score the go-ahead touchdown from the doorstep of the endzone.
The wound remains open for many of those 49ers players, specifically Crabtree, who packed years of frustration and pain into one, four-number tweet after the this year’s Super Bowl.