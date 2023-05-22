San Francisco Pier 14 fishing by Bay Bridge

The Bay Bridge, seen above on May 8, 2023, is closer to Levi's Stadium than its Golden Gate counterpart. 

The Super Bowl is coming back to Santa Clara, so queue the scenic shots of San Francisco.

Faithful Niners fans are used to this, with footage of the Golden Gate Bridge, Lombard Street and other San Francisco landmarks used to bring viewers of 49ers home games back from commercials, despite Levi's Stadium sitting nearly 50 miles south of The City.

