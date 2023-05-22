The Super Bowl is coming back to Santa Clara, so queue the scenic shots of San Francisco.
Faithful Niners fans are used to this, with footage of the Golden Gate Bridge, Lombard Street and other San Francisco landmarks used to bring viewers of 49ers home games back from commercials, despite Levi's Stadium sitting nearly 50 miles south of The City.
When NBC broadcasts Super Bowl LX from the Santa Clara venue in 2026, the network will almost certainly rely upon video from many of the same San Francisco locations that 49ers fans are treated to (at least) eight times a year.
Of course, they don't call themselves the "Santa Clara 49ers," just as the New York Giants and Jets don't call New Jersey their home despite literally playing in New Jersey.
But it doesn't have to be this way. In honor of the Bay Area hosting its third Super Bowl, we rounded up five Bay Area landmarks that are geographically closer to Levi's Stadium than San Francisco's.
Showing some would be just as ridiculous as showing the Golden Gate Bridge, while others would be far more fitting.
The landmarks are presented in order of distance, beginning with the farthest one from the 49ers' home. In each case, we've used the shortest possible driving distance from Google Maps.
The Bay Bridge (43 miles)
Like its red-coated counterpart, the Bay Bridge is nearly an hour drive away from Levi's Stadium. Unlike its counterpart, more than 3 million commuters use it every month.
The California Metropolitan Transportation Commission estimates that the Bay Bridge is responsible for more than a third of all traffic on state-owned bridges. When data was last available in December, the Golden Gate Bridge had about 1.3 million southbound drivers. The Bay Bridge, by comparison, had more than 3.5 million one-way toll crossings that same month.
Connecting San Francisco to the East Bay, the Bay Bridge also serves — for lack of a better term — as a bridge to the Bay Area's own professional football history. The Raiders called Oakland home on and off from 1960 through 2019, making the Bay Bridge more relevant than the Golden Gate geographically and thematically.
Meta (14 miles) and Google headquarters (9 miles)
The 49ers have been headquartered in Santa Clara since 1988, long before Google and Meta emerged as Silicon Valley titans. But the Niners first held training camp at their South Bay HQ in 2003, the same year Google moved to Mountain View.
Workers at Menlo Park-headquartered Meta and Google who call The City home share similar commuting headaches as 49ers fans, albeit far more regularly, but Meta, Google and the 49ers all, to some degree, signify the dispersal of certain industries away from San Francisco and further down the Peninsula.
Not that Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth need to add to the "Doom Loop" narrative, but Meta and Google's sprawling campuses certainly give viewers a better sense of the city the 49ers actually play in than, say, aerial views of the San Francisco Ferry Building.
The Winchester Mystery House (7.5 miles)
Why show Ghirardelli Square, or Fisherman's Wharf, when the South Bay has its own, far spookier tourist trap? The mansion that formerly belonged to Sarah Winchester, widow of an arms manufacturer whose architectural tastes can charitably be described as "eclectic," certainly fits the bill.
The Winchester Mystery House's initial construction predates the 49ers' existence by more than 60 years, and that of Levi's Stadium by more than 130. It first opened to tourists 100 years ago this June, 23 years before the 49ers first took a snap.
San Jose, where the house is located, and Santa Clara are contemporaneous to San Francisco, both in their namesake missions' initial founding and their incorporation into California. In other words, the Winchester Mystery House is but one of many pieces of local history broadcasts could highlight, rather than those of a city nearly 50 miles north.
Downtown Santa Clara (about 5 miles)
Highlighting a city in which a team actually plays, what a concept!
Downtown Santa Clara is hard to define, as evidenced by the city's planning department embarking upon a yearslong process to craft a framework for redeveloping the area. The Santa Clara City Council — in whom the 49ers have taken a keen interest since Levi's Stadium opened — is scheduled to hold a hearing on the downtown precise plan in August.
Two-and-a-half years after that hearing, Levi's Stadium will host Super Bowl LX. By the time it does, downtown Santa Clara could look much different, and documenting that progress would be far more relevant to Super Bowl viewers than footage of a different downtown located an hour away.