Levi's Stadium fisheye picture

Levi's Stadium, pictured above hosting a Rolling Stones concert in 2019, will host Super Bowl LX in 2026. 

 Chris Victorio/Special to The Examiner

The Super Bowl is officially coming back to the Bay Area. 

Levi's Stadium will host Super Bowl LX in 2026, 10 years after the San Francisco 49ers' Santa Clara home held the big game's 50th iteration. Roger Goodell, the NFL's commissioner, said in a statement that "the Bay Area was an incredible host for Super Bowl 50." 

Ex // Top Stories

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite