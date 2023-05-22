Although San Francisco is the 49ers' named city, they've not played a game in San Francisco since moving to Levi's Stadium in 2014.
San Francisco nonetheless hosted several ancillary events for Super Bowl 50 in 2016, and the controller estimated doing so cost The City some $9.6 million in expenses while generating $11.6 million in revenue. Organizers estimated that 1.1 million fans and residents visited Super Bowl-associated events in San Francisco.
Following reports last week that the NFL owners would select Santa Clara as the Super Bowl LX host, San Francisco Mayor London Breed tweeted, "we're excited to have the opportunity to welcome Super Bowl LX to the Bay."
Super Bowl LX marks the game's third visit to the Bay Area, following Stanford Stadium hosting Super Bowl XIX in 1985. The hometown 49ers beat the Miami Dolphins then, but the Niners had no such luck for Super Bowl 50, missing out on the playoffs entirely.
Levi's Stadium is not the first venue to host multiple Super Bowls, nor is the Bay Area the first region. Both the stadium and the Bay Area will, however, become the first to host men's or women's World Cup games in the same year as a Super Bowl.
Santa Clara is one of the American cities set to hold games during the 2026 men's World Cup, which Canada and Mexico are jointly hosting. Miami and San Diego, hosts of Super Bowl XXXIII and Super Bowl XXXVII in 1999 and 2003, respectively, didn't host women's World Cup games in those years.
Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor, who has tangled politically with the 49ers in recent years, told the San Francisco Chronicle last week that The City would need to be repaid for all of its expenses hosting the massive sporting events.
"To have two of the major sporting events in the world in our city, within months of each other in the same year, we all have to make sure we're ready," Gillmor told the outlet. "And that it doesn't cost our taxpayers. That's my concern being from a medium-sized city that has this big-city asset. We have to make sure we're prepared and financially covered."